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Fourteen Corpus Christi-area teams are still standing in the Texas high school football playoffs after a first round that brought upsets, impressive showings, and some truly historic outcomes. This thing is already cooking! Tuloso-Midway, fresh off their program’s very first playoff win, is hitting the road to New Braunfels for an area round showdown. They are set to face La Vernia, a squad that pulled off its own stunner, upsetting Kerrville Tivy in the first round. You think the intensity was high last week? Just wait.

Upsets And Home Field Advantages Set The Stage

The first round set a seriously high bar for drama, and it looks like the area round is ready to deliver even more. On top of Tuloso-Midway’s historic achievement and La Vernia’s big upset, we’ve got some prime home-field action lined up. Carroll has locked in a home game and will clash with Medina Valley at Cabaniss on Thursday. Not to be outdone, Calallen also secured a home game, bringing Floresville to Phil Danaher Stadium. These home crowds are gonna be absolutely electric, especially with the season on the line every single snap.

Your Full Corpus Christi Area Round Playoff Schedule

Get ready to mark your calendars, because here’s when and where these teams are battling it out for a spot in the next round:

Class 5A Division I

Veterans Memorial vs. Austin Anderson, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, San Antonio’s Dub Farris Athletic Complex

Medina Valley at Carroll, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, Cabaniss Multipurpose Stadium

Class 5A Division II

Gregory-Portland vs. Liberty Hill, TBA

Ray vs. Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch, TBA

Class 4A Division I

Floresville at Calallen, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Miller vs. San Antonio Davenport, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Tuloso-Midway vs. La Vernia, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, New Braunfels’ Dragon Stadium

Class 4A Division II

Rockport-Fulton vs. Robinson, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, San Antonio’s Gustafson Stadium

Kingsville vs. Wimberley, TBA

Class 3A Division I

Sinton vs. Hallettsville, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, Port Lavaca’s Sandcrab Stadium

Orange Grove vs. Devine, TBA

San Diego vs. Marion, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

Class 3A Division II

George West vs. Boling, TBA

Class 2A Division II

Three Rivers vs. Bremond, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, Smithville’s Tiger Stadium

The stakes could not be higher with every game being win-or-go-home. Get out there and support these teams, Corpus Christi! It’s going to be a wild week of football.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.