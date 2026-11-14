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The game just started against Georgia Tech and Tait Reynolds, Clemson’s starting quarterback, is already out of the game. Seriously, it was the very first series. He got injured and headed straight to the locker room. Now, Trent Pearman is in at QB. What a wild start.

Pearman Steps Into The Fire

This isn’t Pearman’s first rodeo this season, though. According to Clemson, this is the third game he’s had to enter. He’s a Clemson native, too, so you know he’s feeling that pressure from the home crowd. The Tigers are sitting at 6-3 overall, with a 4-2 record in the ACC coming into this one. You know Dabo Swinney has to be scrambling on the sidelines right now, figuring out how to adjust the game plan on the fly. Earlier, before kickoff, Coach Swinney was even spotted chatting with Georgia Tech’s wide receiver coach, DeAndre Hopkins, a former Clemson star himself. The atmosphere at Memorial Stadium was electric with the Tiger Walk and tailgaters, but nobody expected this kind of drama right out of the gate.

What Happens Next For The Tigers?

With Reynolds out so early, all eyes are on Pearman to see if he can stabilize this offense. It’s a huge moment for him, stepping in cold against Georgia Tech. This is November 14th, and every game counts for these guys. The energy in Memorial Stadium is going to shift hard now, waiting to see what Pearman can do.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.