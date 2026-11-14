The Los Angeles Rams just clocked three straight Ws, pushing their record to a respectable 5-4, but if you thought their fanbase was suddenly all-in, think again. Over 58% of fans in a recent survey are *not* confident this team is actually headed in the right direction. Seriously, how often do you see a three-game win streak met with that kind of side-eye?

Nacua’s Hit List and Why Confidence Is Flatlining

You’d think beating the Chargers, Raiders, and Commanders would have everyone high-fiving in Hollywood, right? Nope. The big gut punch? Puka Nacua is now on IR, out for at least the next four games after their latest win. That’s a huge blow and probably the main reason fan faith took a dive, especially with the NFC looking packed tighter than a sardine can. Forget betting on Nacua for any props, that ship has sailed. But hey, maybe this opens the door for CJ Daniels or Konata Mumpfield to make a move? Still, when you’re 5-4 and Super Bowl favorites to start the season, you’d expect confidence to be way higher than the roughly 40% it’s sitting at.

The truth is, Rams fans are split, leaning negative, heading into Week 10, and it’s not hard to see why. This team was supposed to be a contender from day one. Instead, they got absolutely mauled by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Then came a Week 3 nightmare, blowing a 16-point lead against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Week 5? They couldn’t seal the deal against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. But arguably the lowest point of the season, the one that truly shook fans, was that embarrassing Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. It’s a rough list of “could-haves” and “should-haves,” each loss chipping away at the belief that this team has its act together. Fan confidence actually surged highest way back in Week 2 after they beat the New York Giants, and it hasn’t come close to that level since. So yeah, “fractured” is a good word for it.

Defense Stepping Up, Offense Still a Mystery Box

It’s not all doom and gloom though, because Myles Garrett’s return has definitely got fans feeling good about the defense. I mean, would you bet on Garrett for Defensive Player of the Year? It’s a legit question. But the offense is a giant question mark, especially with both Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined. Did the Rams miss a trick not trading for more WR help? Too late to cry over spilled milk now. And special teams? They’ve been a head-scratcher all year. But shoutout to Brandon McManus, who’s been perfect on his kicks, and Joshua Karty is out there adding something extra with his “dirty kicks” on kickoffs. So, at 5-4, there are pieces to like, but with a growing IR list and those soul-crushing losses, there’s a ton to worry about.

What’s next for the Rams? They face the Cardinals again in Week 10. Honestly, a win there might not even move the needle much for fan confidence after the previous loss to them, but a *loss* would be absolutely devastating. After that, it’s the Green Bay Packers. These next two games are massive for proving if this team is for real, or if that win streak was just a mirage.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Turf Show Times.