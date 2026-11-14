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The annual GM Meetings are done, but the hot stove is absolutely sizzling with the kind of moves and rumors that make you forget it’s November. Two transactions already hit the books, signaling that teams are ready to spend and deal. The Braves snagged reliever Evan Phillips for three years and $35 million, ready to pair him with Robert Suarez in their late innings. And the Red Sox, clearly desperate for some pop, threw four years and $58 million at slugger Jake Bauers, hoping he brings the home run power they need. But beyond the signed deals, the real action is in the whispers, and some of them are deafening.

Blue Jays’ Offense in Desperate Need, Marte a Wild Card

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly all in on Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, and honestly, can you blame them? Their offense last season was abysmal, ranking dead last in both runs and home runs. You can’t compete with numbers like that. Plus, their second base production was seventeenth in WAR, with All-Star Ernie Clement completely running out of gas by the second half. Marte, even at 33, remains one of the game’s elite second basemen. This guy is a proven hitter, even if 2026 was his worst 162-game season since 2018. He’d be a clear, immediate upgrade for that anemic Blue Jays lineup.

Here’s the kicker though, and why this is so spicy: Marte has a full no-trade protection. And if you’ve been paying attention, you know about his “odd AWOL incidents” over the last few seasons. So, while the Blue Jays are interested, it doesn’t look like a deal is happening anytime soon. Can they convince him to waive that clause? Can they overlook those past incidents for the bat they desperately need? That’s the drama unfolding.

Giants Not Giving Up Their Ace Without a Fight

Across the league, the San Francisco Giants are holding firm on their ace, Logan Webb, and it’s a stance that could define their offseason. USA Today reports the Giants are absolutely rejecting trade calls for the right-hander, despite the fact that Webb, who turns 30 next week, just had his worst full season in the big leagues. A nagging knee injury definitely played a role in that 4.31 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, but make no mistake, Webb is signed affordably through 2028 and is still considered one of the game’s most durable starters.

San Francisco isn’t looking to subtract from its rotation; they need to add to it. Webb and Landen Roupp are the only locks for their 2027 rotation right now. Sure, a trade for Webb would likely net them a haul of young talent, boosting their prospect base, and it never hurts to listen. But for now, it seems the Giants are dead set on keeping their best pitcher since Madison Bumgarner’s prime. It’s a bold move, especially after a down year, but it shows they believe in his bounce-back.

Braves Eyeing More Pitching After Phillips Signing

Meanwhile, down south, the Atlanta Braves aren’t resting on their laurels after signing Phillips. The Athletic reports they’re unsurprisingly looking to add at least one more starting pitcher. And who could blame them? Chris Sale and Grant Holmes are their only returning healthy starters. Bryce Elder (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), and Spencer Strider (elbow) all finished the season on the injured list. That’s a serious depth problem! They might even re-sign Raisel Iglesias or bring in another late-inning reliever to bolster that bullpen further, even with Phillips in the fold. Didier Fuentes, who was lights out as a reliever last season, could be another piece they’re looking to lean on.

So, as we head deeper into the offseason, the groundwork has definitely been laid for more significant moves. Keep your eyes peeled, because these rumors are just the beginning of what’s shaping up to be a wild few months before pitchers and catchers report. It’s going to be fascinating to see which teams make the big splashes and how these player sagas resolve themselves.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.