Over 58% of Los Angeles Rams fans are not confident their team is headed in the right direction, even after rattling off three straight wins. Puka Nacua going on IR after their latest victory just hammered that faith even lower, with him now out for at least the next four games. You’d think a 5-4 record and a winning streak would have the fan base hyped, but trust me, they’re not. Confidence is fractured right now, leaning negative as they roll into Week 10.

Three Wins Can’t Erase Four Embarrassing Losses

The Rams have strung together victories against the Chargers, Raiders, and Commanders, which, on paper, looks decent. But for fans, those wins aren’t enough to make them believe the team is truly back until they beat a quality opponent with some gusto. This team started the 2026 season as Super Bowl favorites, and if you bet on that, you might be regretting it now. They got absolutely mauled by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Since then, they’ve stumbled three other times. There was the gut-wrenching Week 3 blown 16-point lead to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, and a Week 5 Monday night game where they simply couldn’t close out the Buffalo Bills. But the real kick to the gut? That embarrassing Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. That was arguably the lowest point of the season, and it shook fan confidence hard. With Davante Adams also out, the offense is a massive question mark, and the wide receiver room is looking thin. Is it time for C.J. Daniels or Konata Mumpfield to break out? It better be.

A Glimmer of Hope, But Not Enough to Believe

Look, it isn’t all doom and gloom. Myles Garrett’s return definitely has fans optimistic about the defense, and that’s a huge boost. Special teams have been a bit of a mess all year, but Brandon McManus has been perfect so far, which is a relief. And Joshua Karty is adding an exciting element with his “dirty kicks” on kickoffs. So, yes, at 5-4, there are qualities to like about this Rams team. But when you factor in the growing list of players on IR and those crushing losses, there’s still plenty to be concerned about.

What’s next for this squad? They face the Cardinals again in Week 10. A win there may not move the needle much for fan confidence after their last embarrassing outing against them, but a loss? That would be devastating. However, if the Rams can beat the Cardinals and then follow it up with a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, they’d suddenly be riding a five-game win streak. That kind of run could finally push fan confidence back to its Week 2 high and put them firmly in the playoff picture. That’s the challenge ahead, and frankly, it’s what they need to do to earn back any trust from the faithful.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.