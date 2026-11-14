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The NFL competition committee is reportedly expected to discuss how to eliminate future trade snafus after multiple teams either changed or outright backed out of agreed-upon deals around the recent trade deadline. Front-office executives are not happy, voicing serious discontent about trade terms still being negotiable even after they are agreed to, prompting the committee to address this messy situation during the offseason.

The “Loophole” That Blew Up a Deal

This whole mess really hit the fan with the proposed trade sending Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos. The two teams had agreed to a deal: Henley would go to Denver, and L.A. would get a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick in return. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh explicitly suggested the league needs to look into a “loophole” that he says the Broncos exploited after the deadline passed.

According to reports, the Broncos somehow got permission to revisit the terms of the deal on Wednesday, a full day *after* the Tuesday deadline. Denver apparently decided its medical evaluation of the soon-to-be 27-year-old Henley didn’t line up with the information the Chargers provided before the agreement. Harbaugh pulled no punches, stating the Broncos failed Henley’s physical simply to back out of the original terms. He claimed, “The Broncos based a pass/fail on a medical grade on whether we would take less compensation.” Harbaugh even went on to say they would pass Henley’s physical if the agreed-upon 4th and 5th-round picks were downgraded.

A New Level of Post-Deadline Chaos

Like all trades, this one was pending a physical. While Denver did fail Henley due to a knee issue, they still tried to rework the deal with the Chargers. But here’s the kicker: with the deadline already passed, L.A. was stuck. They couldn’t shop Henley to anyone else. Their only choices were to either swallow the revised terms or call the whole thing off and welcome Henley back. Harbaugh summed up the absurdity, saying, “They told us they weren’t going to pass him if it was a fourth and a fifth, which was agreed upon. They would not pass them for that. They would pass him for a fourth and a fill in the blank.” When pressed, Harbaugh confirmed Denver was trying to downgrade that 2028 fifth-rounder. Denver was still cool with taking Henley, just not at the original price after their own medical assessment. The Chargers weren’t having it, and the trade collapsed. This isn’t just about the Chargers and Broncos, either. The Bengals embarrassingly backed out of a deal for the Eagles’ Arnold Ebiketie, and that situation, though details are scarce, screams similar issues.

This is a wild west scenario for NFL front offices, and the integrity of the trade deadline is on the line. The competition committee better come up with some ironclad rules this offseason, because if deals can be pulled or renegotiated *after* they’re agreed to and after the deadline has passed, the whole system becomes a joke. Teams need to know an agreement is an agreement, period.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.