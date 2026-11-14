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Hold up, Eagles fans, because Howie Roseman just set off a major QB debate without even saying a word. The Eagles’ general manager was spotted deep in conversation with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah, one of the top prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft, during pregame warmups at the Duke-University of Miami game this past weekend. Roseman was actually there primarily to see his son, Jake, who’s involved with the Duke football program, but that sideline chat with Mensah is the real headline.

Who Is This Darian Mensah Guy, Anyway?

This isn’t just some random college kid, either. Mensah is flat-out elite. He’s currently got the second-shortest Heisman Trophy odds at +290, trailing only front-runner Jeremiah Smith at +170. And ESPN’s Mel Kiper? He’s got Mensah ranked as the seventh overall prospect and the third-best quarterback in the entire 2027 draft class. We’re talking about a redshirt junior who’s got scouts drooling, even if he hasn’t even declared for the draft yet. Could he stay another year in college football? Absolutely. But the potential is undeniable.

Philly’s Future QB Drama Just Got Real

So, what’s Roseman doing chatting up a top QB when Jalen Hurts is still under center? Well, it makes you wonder about Hurts’ future with the organization, doesn’t it? The Eagles are currently projected to have the fifth overall selection in the upcoming draft, and honestly, if their struggles continue and they keep losing games, they could even climb higher in the draft order. Plus, we know Roseman isn’t shy about making moves; the team has “plenty of draft pick ammunition” if they want to trade up the draft board. Remember when the Eagles originally drafted Hurts? Practically no one expected them to do so. This interaction with Mensah doesn’t guarantee anything, no way. And let’s be real, a lot of Eagles fans might be against taking a quarterback this high. But with Roseman, you always have to be ready for the unexpected.

The big question mark now is Mensah’s declaration. Will he jump to the pros, or give it another year in college? For the Eagles, this conversation means they’re keeping all their options open, and things could get wild in the draft come next April. Keep an eye on Mensah, because this kid is going to be a household name very soon, one way or another.

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Originally reported by Bleeding Green Nation.