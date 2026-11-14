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The New England Patriots are reeling after a brutal 45-27 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on November 8, a defeat so bad it marked the worst of the Mike Vrabel era. This crushing home loss has sent Patriots fans’ confidence in their team plummeting to near a season low, a stark contrast to their Super Bowl run just last year.

From Super Bowl Run to Season of Scraps: What’s Happening in Foxborough?

Man, what a difference a year makes, huh? Back in 2025, everything was clicking for the Patriots. Mike Vrabel’s first season at the helm saw Drake Maye explode into an MVP candidate, making a massive Year 2 leap, and big free-agent pickups like Milton Williams and Stefon Diggs were lights out, driving them all the way to Super Bowl LX. It was a dream season.

Fast forward to 2026, and it’s a completely different vibe. This season has been a total grind for them. They’ve got a ton of new faces on both offense and defense, plus they’re dealing with a league-high number of injuries. It’s been a wild rollercoaster ride, from Maye’s slow start that included a brutal blowout loss in Jacksonville, to that clutch upset win in Buffalo that actually sparked a winning streak. But then, just when you thought they found their footing, they dropped two straight against NFC North opponents, culminating in that absolutely troubling 45-27 thumping by the Packers. That kind of inconsistency would drive any fan base nuts.

Fan Faith Crumbles as Vrabel Tries to Rally the Troops

You see those peaks and valleys? Patriots fans are feeling it, big time. Their confidence is practically on the floor after that Packers game. It’s tough to swallow, especially when just last season they were playing for a ring. Despite all this, the Patriots are somehow still sitting at 5-4 and hanging in the AFC playoff picture as contenders. Crazy, right?

Head Coach Vrabel is trying to keep things in perspective. He said, “We’re 5-4. I think there’s going to be a lot of contending teams that are 5-4. I think that’s the nature of the National Football League.” He’s trying to get his team to hit the reset button, too. “We’ve got to draw a line here. We’ve got to think that we’re 0-0, and we’ve got to start putting ourselves in position to play meaningful games in January or in the middle of January.”

But the fans, oh man, the fans are definitely split. A recent SB Nation Reacts survey showed 54% of participants see them as *just* a playoff contender, not even a Super Bowl hopeful. A tiny 3% still think they have a shot at the Super Bowl, but a massive 43% don’t even see them as contenders at all. Ouch.

The comment section is wild. “MaineMan” is all doom and gloom, saying if they drop Sunday’s game against Detroit, they’ll be 5-5 and facing a brutal schedule with Buffalo (7-1), Minnesota (6-2), KCY (6-2), and Denver (7-2) still on the docket. He thinks a 5-2 run to close out the season sounds “very unlikely.” “sanfranpatsfan” is tired of the negativity, pointing out they’re still the 7 seed and no one below them looks good, calling half the fanbase “re-spoiled.” And “jeer9” has a path to the playoffs, suggesting if they beat the “3 stinkers left” and go 2 out of 5 against Detroit, Minnesota, KC, Buffalo, and Denver, they could make it. He thinks that’s “doable.”

The Patriots have a tough road ahead, starting with the Detroit Lions on Sunday. They absolutely need to turn this ship around if they want to make Vrabel’s vision of “meaningful games in January” a reality.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pats Pulpit.