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Head coach Dan Quinn’s job with the Washington Commanders might be safe for now, thanks to their crucial Thursday night win against the New York Giants. That victory wasn’t just a notch in the win column, it sparked some serious chatter inside the organization about Quinn’s future, and it sounds like the team is still all-in on their coach.

Inside the Commanders’ Vibe Check

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, the Commanders organization has full trust in Quinn right now. This isn’t just a quiet confidence either; a source within the Commanders camp told Jones, “This thing is wide open. DQ isn’t losing this locker room.” That’s a massive statement right there. When the rumors start flying about a coach’s job security, a declaration like that from inside the building is the kind of reassurance everyone’s looking for. It means the players are still bought in, still fighting, and that’s huge when you are trying to turn a season around.

Suddenly, the NFC East Race Is Spicier

That win over the Giants did more than just boost morale; it actually put the Commanders back into the NFC East race. Their record now stands at 3-5-1, which means they are only two games behind the Giants. Think about that for a second: a couple of weeks ago, many were probably writing off their season, and maybe even Quinn’s tenure. But that Thursday night performance, snatching a win, has blown things open in the division. The path ahead won’t be easy, but knowing the team believes in their coach and they’re still in the hunt makes every snap moving forward feel like it holds some serious weight.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.