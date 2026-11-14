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Simon Edvinsson is staring down a December 1 deadline, and if a deal isn’t struck in the next two weeks, the 23-year-old defenseman is going to miss the entire 2026-27 NHL season. Yeah, you read that right. An *entire* season gone. And honestly, it feels like the Red Wings are ready to pull the trigger on something big to fix it.

Deadline Closing In, GM Horcoff’s Hand Is Forced

Interim GM Shawn Horcoff has been telling everyone he’s “committed” to signing Edvinsson, which, sure, you gotta say that, right? But with that Dec. 1 deadline looming like a freight train, he’s also, naturally, listening to “any and all calls” about a trade. Edvinsson’s agent, J.P. Barry, is even “talking to Shawn daily about solutions,” so you know things are heated. And why wouldn’t they be? Edvinsson is a serious asset: a 6-foot-6, 220-plus pound defenseman who can skate like the wind and make plays with the puck. He put up 9 goals and 25 points in 72 games last season, his second full year in the NHL. This isn’t just some prospect, either. Former GM Steve Yzerman picked him at No. 6 in the 2021 draft. He’s the real deal, or at least he *should* be playing.

A 10-Year Drought Hinges On A Top-Line Center

So, why are we even talking trade? Because Edvinsson could be the key to getting the Red Wings what they desperately, *desperately* need: a real center. Right now, Emmitt Finnie is trying his best centering the top line, but that’s only because Dylan Larkin peaced out on October 29 to wait for a trade. The Wings are bleeding for a “bona fide top-line middle man” if they want any prayer of making the playoffs this season and, get this, ending a TEN-YEAR drought. Think about that. Ten years! Giving up a young defenseman of Edvinsson’s caliber is rough, no doubt. But letting him sit an entire NHL season? That helps nobody. Plus, defensemen Anton Johansson and William Wallinder have started to emerge, helping to soften the blow of Edvinsson’s absence. If Horcoff can flip Edvinsson for a skilled center, whether they’re young or in their prime, that’s a win-win scenario, man. It’s gotta be on his mind.

The clock is ticking loud, and it’s not just for Simon Edvinsson. It’s ticking for the Red Wings’ playoff hopes, for their fans’ patience, for everything. In just two short weeks, either an entire NHL season vanishes for a promising young player, or Detroit makes a blockbuster move that could finally ignite their desperate push to end a decade-long playoff drought. You know every fan out there is glued to this story, waiting to see what happens next.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.