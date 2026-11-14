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Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is officially out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, sidelined by a groin injury that just popped up this week. This is a tough blow for the Chiefs offense as they head into a pivotal matchup.

Rookie Emmett Johnson Steps Up For A Crucial Start

With Walker sidelined, rookie Emmett Johnson is set to make his first career start. This is a huge moment for the young back who’s already shown flashes this season. Johnson has racked up 111 rushing yards on 26 carries with a touchdown, plus an impressive 14 receptions for 237 yards and another score. Fans will be watching closely to see if he can handle the increased workload. To bolster the backfield, the Chiefs also elevated running back Nate Carter from the practice squad. Carter hasn’t played this season, but he did see action in seven games for Atlanta last season, tallying nine carries for 60 yards. Talk about a quick turnaround, facing his old squad!

Chris Jones’ Solo Trip: What Does “Personal” Really Mean?

As if one major roster change wasn’t enough, the Chiefs also dropped a head-scratcher: defensive lineman Chris Jones, a key veteran, will not travel with the team to Atlanta. Instead, he is making his own way to the game due to a “personal” reason. The good news? He has “no game designation,” meaning he is expected to play. Still, a star player traveling separately from the team is always going to raise some questions. What’s going on behind the scenes? Despite the unusual travel, the team also elevated wide receiver Jacob De Jesus from the practice squad, rounding out their game day roster adjustments.

Sunday’s game against the Falcons is shaping up to be a test of depth and focus for the Chiefs. With a rookie stepping into a starting role and a key defensive leader handling a “personal” situation on his own, all eyes will be on how this team performs. Get ready for a wild Sunday, folks, because this one’s got layers!

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.