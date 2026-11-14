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The Indianapolis Colts made a head-scratching move, flat out refusing to trade star running back Jonathan Taylor at the deadline, even with a full-on fire sale underway. Now, NFL insiders are already sounding the alarm, saying that decision could absolutely come back to haunt them.

The Vanishing Trade Value

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, Taylor’s value is on a steep decline from now until the season’s end. That’s a brutal reality check, right? Jones reported that “League sources aren’t sure a deal of a second and fifth will be on the table for Taylor in March.” Think about that. What was possibly on the table this week, a second and fifth round pick, might not even be a glimmer of an option in a few months. That’s a massive missed opportunity for the Colts.

A Gamble That’s Already Looking Rough

Jones didn’t mince words, adding that “it could be easy to say Indy should have dealt him this past week.” It’s not just a hypothetical, it’s a current concern among league sources. The Colts had a chance to get some serious draft capital, and they passed. If Taylor’s value tanks even further, their gamble on keeping him through the season is going to look like a historic blunder.

So, what’s next for Jonathan Taylor? He’s still expected to be on the trade block at the end of the season. But the big question looms: will any team even offer what was seemingly available just a few days ago? The clock is ticking, and the Colts might be kicking themselves in March.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.