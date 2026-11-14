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Jason Martinez, a guy who lived and breathed Crosby High football, is officially back in the game, taking over as Waterbury’s brand new director of athletics for all four public high schools. This isn’t just some administrative shuffle, folks; the city just created this position, and Martinez is stepping in to bring a unified vision to a system that’s been operating disconnected for far too long. He’s been an assistant principal for five years, but now Martinez is back where he belongs, right in the heart of the action, ready to make a serious impact.

From Player to Protector to District Leader

Martinez isn’t just some suit rolling in; he’s a Waterbury legend. Back in ’94, he was a senior captain for Crosby High’s football squad, revered for his leadership and for protecting what made being part of a team so special. Tony Ortiz, that iconic running back and linebacker from the same team, put it perfectly: “There were always influences around us, but Jay was always that guy that made sure his teammates were making the right decisions at the right time.” Ortiz continued, “He protected me on the offensive line, but he definitely had that mentality off the field, as well.” This guy isn’t new to leading, and he certainly isn’t new to looking out for his team. Martinez himself admitted, “Being out of athletics for a few years, a piece of me was missing.” He saw this citywide athletic director’s job as the ultimate chance to combine his deep passion for sports with his educational leadership experience. “I am most comfortable on an athletic field or in a gym. I felt like I was put on this planet to be in those spaces and help people understand how important they are. So, this chance to get back to my roots with the power to connect an entire district is a lifelong dream.” That’s the kind of passion that fuels championships, isn’t it?

Unleashing Waterbury’s Full Athletic Potential

Superintendent of schools Dr. Darren Schwartz is absolutely on the same page, believing deeply in the power of sports. Schwartz stated, “Sports were instrumental in my own development, leadership and social-emotional growth.” He’s convinced that “athletics can be a draw that helps many students keep coming to school every day. It also gives them intangible skills that are important when they leave our system and enter the workforce or pursue higher education.” The problem, as Schwartz saw it, was that Waterbury wasn’t maximizing the potential of its four public high schools because they were operating separately, completely disconnected from the city’s middle schools and youth sports organizations. That’s a huge missed opportunity, and Martinez is the guy to fix it. Schwartz believes uniting these programs through common goals, leadership, and accountability could dramatically increase their impact on student-athletes. He’s got five key areas where a districtwide athletic director can truly expand opportunities: creating a consistent sportsmanship and behavior program, working with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the YMCA, Boys & Girls Club, and PAL to provide middle school athletic opportunities and build feeder programs for the high schools, using the district’s collective purchasing power for uniforms and equipment, helping teams improve their records and performance through a more organized approach, and crucially, connecting athletics with academics to help student-athletes build skills for success after high school.

Schwartz is confident they found their guy in Martinez. Out of fifteen candidates, it was the 49-year-old Martinez’s energy and passion that truly made him stand out. Waterbury high school athletics is about to get a serious shot in the arm. It’s time to watch Martinez bring that lifelong dream to life and reshape what’s possible for student-athletes across the entire district. This is a game-changer, and we can’t wait to see the scores start rolling in.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.