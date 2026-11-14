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The Florida State Seminoles absolutely stifled a Pittsburgh Panthers offense that usually lights up the scoreboard, pulling out a hard-fought 16-10 road win Friday night. This wasn’t just any win, it was a statement: Pittsburgh rolled into this game boasting one of the nation’s top offenses, but FSU’s defense put on its best performance all season, completely shutting them down.

Panthers Couldn’t Get Going Against a Brick Wall

Seriously, Pittsburgh looked lost out there. Their season average for total yards? Forget about it. They managed only 306 yards, a whopping 140 yards below their typical output. And points? A paltry 10, which is 22 fewer than they’ve been averaging in 2026. This defense was just different. They didn’t just bend, they barely even budged. It set the stage perfectly for FSU to clinch a bowl game next week, which is exactly what they’re looking to do against the NC State Wolfpack.

Who Was Flying Around Making Plays?

While the entire unit was locked in, a few guys were just on another level. Caleb LaVallee had what might be his best game this year. He stacked up six tackles, with five of them being solo stops, showing up everywhere. His biggest moment? A huge fourth-down sack on Pittsburgh quarterback Corey Dailey in the fourth quarter, with just under nine minutes left on the clock. LaVallee’s been a force all season, making that linebacker room the best unit on the team.

Then there’s Omar Graham Jr., who’s been a bit overlooked in the linebacker rotation this year, but man, he shined big time against Pittsburgh. He racked up five tackles, three solo, plus a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. And talk about clutch: on the Panthers’ final drive, Graham wrapped up running back La’Vell Wright for a two-yard loss on third down, then pressured Dailey on fourth down to force an incompletion. He literally closed the game for FSU’s defense. You love to see it!

Don’t forget Deamontae Diggs either. He flashed on screen constantly. All three of his tackles were solo efforts, and two of them were for losses. He also added a pass breakup. This was easily Diggs’ best game this season, and he’s definitely going to look to keep that momentum rolling as he elevates his play in this new defense.

What’s Next for FSU?

With that kind of defensive showing, FSU is feeling good heading into next week. They’re set to take on the NC State Wolfpack, and if they can bring that same intensity, they’re clinching a bowl game. That’s what’s on the line. This team is finding its stride defensively at exactly the right time, and you know they’re ready to make it happen.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.