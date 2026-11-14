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The Detroit Lions are taking their four-game winning streak across the pond to Munich, Germany, for their first overseas game in over a decade. It’s an emotional week for the Lions, coming off a low-scoring affair in Miami. Meanwhile, the Patriots were just bombarded by Green Bay at home, and their season has been a real rollercoaster with ups and downs, including a road win in Buffalo, but they still haven’t truly found their mojo since the Super Bowl. This matchup pits two tough, former-player, CEO-type head coaches against each other, and the Lions are eyeing a better offensive performance than last time they got skunked by the Patriots when Bailey Zappe was under center.

Patriots Are a MASH Unit, and Maye’s Still Figuring It Out

Talk about a tough break! The Patriots’ offense is heading to Germany looking like a MASH unit. They’re down to backup offensive guards Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor, who are going to have their hands full with guys like Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams. Plus, they’re without skill-position players Romeo Doubs and TreVeyon Henderson. On top of that, A.J. Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson, who absolutely shredded the Lions for 161 rushing yards back in 2021, are both questionable for the game.

Lions fans know not to take any team lightly, even one ravaged by injuries; we saw Carolina drop 32 points on us while missing a ton of key offensive pieces. That said, the Patriots’ reigning MVP runner-up, Drake Maye, has had some real struggles this season. In his first three weeks, he put up a miserable 58.6 passer rating, threw six interceptions, and got sacked nine times. Since Week 5, he’s been forced to lean on fourth-year slot receiver DeMario “Pop” Douglas, who’s racked up 22 receptions since then, trying to make up for the hits to their receiving corps.

Lions’ Defense Is Dialed In, But Can They Keep the Streak Alive?

This Lions team is looking to extend their four-game winning streak, and it’s largely thanks to some serious defensive improvements. Their sights are set on containing Maye, and this injured Patriots offense is going to be a prime target for them. The Lions’ defense absolutely needs to shut down the areas the Patriots plan to attack. With Maye’s early season struggles, those backup offensive guards, and key skill players out or questionable, the stage is set for the Lions’ defense to make some serious noise.

The Lions are riding high right now, but can they truly capitalize on this opportunity against a struggling Pats squad? This Munich matchup isn’t just a fun international trip, it’s a real test of whether their defensive improvements are sustainable and if they can truly contain a top quarterback like Maye, even one who’s currently looking for his mojo.

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Originally reported by Pride of Detroit.