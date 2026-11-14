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Aaron Rodgers officially made amends with his family earlier this year, ending “years of estrangement” that included a very public feud. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback solidified that reunion on Friday, showing direct support for his brother, Jordan Rodgers.

A Family Reunited on Game Day

Jordan Rodgers was on the call for ESPN and ABC for Friday’s game between Pitt and Florida State, which went down at Acrisure Stadium. His brother, Aaron, was right there with him. The Steelers QB not only posed for a photo with Jordan, but he also added a heartwarming caption to the post, marking the occasion. It’s a clear sign that things are finally mended between them.

Years of Estrangement Left Behind

For years, the Rodgers family faced significant rifts, a situation that became widely known due to a very public feud. But earlier this year, Aaron reconnected with his family, and it looks like those difficult times are truly in the rearview mirror. Seeing him on good terms with Jordan and openly supporting his brother like this is a massive positive step forward for the family.

This kind of family reconciliation is always big news, and it’s awesome to see Rodgers finding some peace after such a long, public journey.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.