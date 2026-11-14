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The Toronto Maple Leafs are back at Scotiabank Arena tonight, November 14, 2026, facing off against the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM, and already the chatter is all about the net. Anthony Stolarz is getting the start, even after letting in four goals in their last game, a 5-2 regulation loss to the Minnesota Wild just two nights ago.

The Oilers Roll In Hot

The Oilers, on the other hand, are coming in hot after a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on November 11. They are absolutely cruising right now with a 14-3-3 record, holding a commanding 0.775 Points %. Their last game was at home, and they are bringing that momentum on the road. This team is no mystery, we just played them, so we know what to expect: that classic one-line dominance, a power play that is just lethal, and goalies who, while questionable on paper, are doing just fine this season. Bob Stauffer’s scoop via Daily Faceoff yesterday showed their practice lines with that top unit of Vasily Podkolzin, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl ready to wreck havoc. Devin Levi is the likely starter, backed up by Tristan Jarry. These guys are a force, and Toronto’s going to have their hands full.

Toronto’s Goalie Drama and Roster Rumblings

So, Stolarz is in goal again. Lance Hornby dropped a line today that it felt like a “deviation from the plan with Bobrovsky.” What plan are we even on right now? After allowing four goals with Stolarz in the net last game, putting him back out there is a move that has everyone talking. The Leafs are sitting at a pretty rough 8-11-2 record, a 0.429 Points % that feels way too low. As for the rest of the lineup, we are assuming it is the same as last game, which saw Easton Cowan, Auston Matthews, and Jack Roslovic leading the charge up front. On defense, Jake McCabe and Darren Raddysh were paired up. There is no word on Chris Tanev after an optional skate, but he *could* be in for Cole McWard, who is apparently been “okay so far.” “Okay” is not exactly inspiring confidence when the Oilers’ top line is coming to town. The truth is, it is hard to know what to expect from this team anymore. They were playing worse when they won, and now they are playing better-ish but losing all the time. It is wild!

Tonight’s game is at Scotiabank Arena, televised on SN and NHLN. Can the Leafs turn things around and try to score a big pile of goals against a red-hot Oilers squad? Or are we in for another night of scratching our heads? This team needs to find some consistency, and fast. Go Leafs Go!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pension Plan Puppets.