Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Urban Meyer, a legendary coach who’s seen it all, just did a complete 180 on the College Football Playoff format, now throwing his support behind the massive 24-team expansion kicking off next season. He dropped this bomb on “Big Noon Kickoff” this week, admitting he was initially against it, but “then you can see a lot of parity, so I’m actually in favor of it.” That’s a pretty big shift from someone who’s won championships under two different playoff systems.

“It’s Not Death If You Lose”

Meyer’s biggest takeaway, and honestly, it’s a game-changer, is this: “My instant reaction is, ‘You know what? It’s not death if you lose.'” Think about that for a second. Back in the BCS era, you dropped one game, and poof, your championship dreams were usually toast. He lived that, remember? His 12-0 Florida Gators hit the 2009 SEC championship game, lost 32-13 to Alabama with Mark Ingram, and their BCS bid was done. Same deal for most teams in the four-team CFP, which he also coached in and won. One stumble and you were probably out. But with 24 teams? Meyer put it plainly: “At 24 teams, you lose, keep rolling.” That’s a whole new ballgame, folks. It’s about building a resume, not just running the table perfectly.

What The New 24-Team Format Actually Means

So, how’s this monster 24-team playoff actually gonna work? Get ready for some serious changes. The top eight seeds are gonna get a first-round bye, which is huge. There will be 23 at-large bids, plus one guaranteed spot for the highest-ranked Group of Six team, making sure some Cinderella stories can actually make it to the big dance. And here’s the kicker: Power Four conference title games? They’re getting eliminated. Think about that impact on those late-season matchups. This whole evolution started with the BCS from ’98 to 2013, then the four-team CFP in 2014, and we’re currently in the third year of the 12-team version. Meyer, the man himself, coached and won titles in both the BCS era (2006 and 2008 with Florida) and the four-team CFP (2014 with Ohio State). He’s seen it all, and if he’s saying this 24-team structure is for the better, you gotta believe there’s something to it.

This whole expansion is going to inject a wild level of unpredictability and second chances into college football. It’s going to be a fascinating ride next season to see how teams adapt to this new landscape where a single misstep doesn’t instantly derail your title hopes. Get ready for some late-season drama that actually matters for a ton more teams!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.