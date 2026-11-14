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Brian Kelly has officially interviewed for the Maryland Terrapins’ head coaching job and is already emerging as a top contender to take over the program. This isn’t just a casual chat either, according to On3’s Pete Nakos; Kelly is seriously in the mix to replace Mike Locksley.

Kelly’s Pitch: A Blueprint for Big Ten Contention

Kelly didn’t just show up to shake hands, either. USA TODAY Sports’ John Brice reports Kelly met with Maryland officials multiple times through the first half of November, even off campus, and laid out a full-blown roster plan. We are talking about a strategy to turn the Terrapins into a team that can actually hang in the upper half of the Big Ten. What’s even crazier is that he’s already talking with potential assistants, general managers, and front-office staff. He wants to hit the ground running with a full crew the second he gets the nod.

And get this: Brice also dropped the intel about Kelly’s long-standing connection with Under Armour founder Kevin Plank. Plank, a former Maryland football player himself, has his company outfitting both the Terrapins and Notre Dame, plus they sign young athletes to NIL deals. For a program that needs to rebuild its roster, having a candidate with that kind of established connection is a massive head start on the money side of things. That’s a serious power play. Kelly even talked it up back in October on College Sports on SiriusXM, saying the Big Ten has serious appeal and Maryland is in a “fertile recruiting area” with “upgraded facilities.” He sees the potential, folks.

Maryland’s Coaching Carousel and Kelly’s Return

So, why the urgent coaching search? Maryland moved on from Locksley on October 21 after a brutal 2-5 start, which included five straight losses. Add that to two previous 4-8 seasons, and you can see why they felt a change was needed. Aazaar Abdul-Rahim is finishing out the year as interim coach, but the Terps are clearly looking for a long-term solution. Kelly, at 65, has been out of the coaching game since LSU fired him on October 26, 2025, spending this fall as a studio analyst for CBS Sports. But it sounds like he’s ready to jump back into the fire.

There is also the financial side of things. LSU confirmed last November that they fired Kelly without cause, so they owe him about $54 million, paid out monthly through 2031. But his contract has an offset clause, meaning any salary from a new coaching job, like, say, at Maryland, would reduce what LSU has to pay him. It is a win-win for everyone involved if he lands this gig.

Maryland fans, keep your eyes peeled. This coaching search is heating up, and if Kelly’s vision for the Terrapins comes to fruition, the Big Ten might be in for a rude awakening.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.