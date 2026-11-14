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It’s Jedd Fisch’s third season at the helm of the Washington Huskies, and let’s be real, it hasn’t been the season we all hoped for. But here we are, Saturday, with a chance at bowl eligibility on the line against Michigan State, and the biggest X-factor just might be getting Oregon transfer Jayden Limar the rock. Fisch says Limar could get a whopping 35-40 reps in this one. That’s huge, folks.

The Slow Start That’s Killing Momentum

Look, we’ve all been screaming at our TVs about it: these sluggish first quarters and halves are driving us absolutely bonkers under Fisch. We’ve scored just ten points on opening drives all season, and the only touchdown came against FCS Eastern Washington. That’s just not good enough, especially when we’re trying to set a tone. After that 28-25 loss to Penn State, Fisch himself laid it out: “We can’t put ourselves in this position to not be able to come out with our hair on fire to start a game, and to just come out and start games slowly like that.” He even called out a “really nice 14-play drive” that should’ve ended in six points but didn’t, admitting the defense didn’t start strong either. The good news? Michigan State ranks No. 14 in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing 23.6 points per game. This is our chance to actually create some early breathing room on the road.

Unleash Limar, Unleash the Offense

Now, about Jayden Limar: the dude looked like a real shot in the arm for the running game before his elbow injury in the season opener against Washington State. He was still battling that injury and on a snap count against Penn State, but still managed to chew up 66 yards on just nine carries! Think about that. Now, Fisch is saying Limar should be good for 35-40 reps. That’s a massive workload increase, and it’s exactly what this offense needs. Limar knows it too, crediting the big boys up front after that Penn State game. “If you look at the O-line on those plays, they were making huge holes for me,” he said. “So it was kind of hard to miss those ones. I really appreciate what they did for me out there.” We need to see that O-line dominate and Limar burst through those holes in East Lansing.

Defense Needs to Find Its Identity, Fast

Here’s the kicker: Michigan State’s offense is, frankly, not good. Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s unit ranks dead last in the conference in both scoring (19.3 points per contest) and total yards. They’re the *only* Power 4 program not even averaging 300 yards per game, limping along at 292.1. But don’t let those numbers fool you completely, because they still found a way to beat in-state rival Michigan 15-6 last week. So, what does that mean for defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ unit? Consistency, man, consistency! We’ve seen this team give up 21, 27, and 28 points in the first half of their last three home games before finally tightening up after the break. Against a banged-up MSU squad, this is the perfect opportunity for our defense to come out, set the tone from the jump, and put together a full 60-minute performance.

It’s Saturday in East Lansing, and bowl eligibility hangs in the balance. We need this one. Watch for Limar to carry the load and for our defense to finally put together a complete game. This team needs to prove it can start fast and finish strong if they want to keep playing this season.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.