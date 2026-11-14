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Seven teams in the NFC currently hold winning records at the season midpoint, but two of them are going to be watching the playoffs from the couch, and our Seattle Seahawks are right in the thick of that brutal fight.

The Playoff Gauntlet is Set

Right now, the NFC East and NFC South division winners are basically locked into hosting opening-round playoff games, and it’s looking like they won’t even send a wildcard team. That leaves the NFC West and NFC North fighting tooth and nail for the final three spots outside of divisional winners. The San Francisco 49ers are pretty much a lock to win the West, which means our Hawks, the Los Angeles Rams, and three teams from the North are all scrambling for those precious few remaining berths. The NFC North race is tight, likely coming down to the wire. This means the stakes for our Hawks couldn’t be higher.

Head-to-Head, Winner Takes All

Get ready for some serious Lumen Field energy because the schedule makers really cooked up some drama. Our Hawks and the Rams are set to clash in *two* of the final three weeks of the season. Think about that: these aren’t just games, these are season-defining battles! The nightmare scenario? We split those games. If that happens, both our Hawks and the Rams could end up getting knocked out by those North teams. But here’s the kicker, the path to glory: if one of these rivals manages to sweep both games, they are almost certainly headed to the playoffs, while the other team is stuck watching the postseason from home. It’s a brutal, high-stakes sprint to the finish. The Chicago Bears, with three divisional games to close their season, are probably the most in control of their own fate, making our direct matchups even more critical.

Rams’ Road Gets Rockier

While our eyes are glued to our own fight, it is worth a quick look at the Rams’ situation. Their schedule after their bye week is brutal, featuring the toughest remaining strength of schedule in the league, by far. They’re also not at full strength on offense right now. Their upcoming game after the bye is a host against the Green Bay Packers on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, a game where Davante Adams seems slated to return against his former team. EDGE rusher Micah Parsons is also targeted for a return in that game. Plus, they’re hoping to get Puka Nacua and Terrance Ferguson back to bolster their group, but they need to stay in the hunt long enough for those guys to make an impact.

The back half of this season is going to be absolutely wild, packed with games that carry massive postseason implications. Our Hawks know what’s at stake, and these next few weeks, especially those two showdowns with the Rams, will decide everything. We’re in for a ride, 12s, so buckle up!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Turf Show Times.