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The No. 4 Michigan State hockey team fought back to a 1-1 tie against Notre Dame in South Bend last night, only to lose the shootout and settle for two points to kick off their Big Ten play weekend. MSU was trying to bounce back after an overtime loss to the Irish just the day before.

Late Game Heroics Ignite Hope

This wasn’t some wide-open slugfest early on. Both squads skated to a goalless game well into the third period. Then, BAM, with just over two minutes left on the clock, Notre Dame forward Evan Werner broke the deadlock, beating MSU freshman goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen with a backhand shot. Heartbreak, right? NOPE. Just 35 seconds later, MSU senior forward Tommi Mannisto decided enough was enough. He grabbed an up-ice pass from freshman defenseman Chase Reid and absolutely buried a short side wrist shot past Notre Dame goaltender Patrick Quinlan to level the score. What a response! That’s the kind of never-quit attitude you love to see.

Shootout Heartbreak and Coach’s Call to Action

Overtime was a 3-on-3 grinder, but neither team could find that golden goal, so the score officially settled at a 1-1 tie. Then came the shootout, where it all came down to a single shot. Notre Dame’s Sammy Nelson delivered, scoring the only goal. MSU forwards Ryker Lee, Anthony Romani, and Jack Hextall all got stonewalled on their attempts, and just like that, the extra point in the Big Ten standings went to the Irish. MSU coach Adam Nightingale summed it up, saying, “We have to go out and earn everything as a group. We’ve got a lot of new guys, so every time you put the jersey on you have to go out and earn a win. I thought our mindset was much better tonight and a step in the right direction.” You gotta love that grit, especially after an overtime loss the day before.

So, the Spartans sit at 6-3-1 after this weekend. Next up, they’ve got their rival Michigan waiting. It’s a home-and-home series, so you know they’ll be fired up to make a statement. Time to earn that win, just like Coach Nightingale said.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.