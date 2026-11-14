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The whole college football world got flipped on its head this weekend, all thanks to an FAA nationwide ground stoppage on Friday that pushed the SEC clash between No. 19 Ole Miss and Oklahoma to Sunday afternoon. Talk about last minute chaos, right? This isn’t just a simple reschedule, either; this move has Oklahoma’s athletic director seeing red and Ole Miss’s College Football Playoff hopes suddenly facing a whole new level of pressure.

FAA Ground Stop Throws Travel Plans Into Chaos

Imagine this: you’re getting ready for a huge road game, a top-20 matchup, and suddenly air traffic just… stops. That’s exactly what happened to Ole Miss. When the FAA ground stoppage hit Friday afternoon, the Rebels hadn’t even taken off for Norman. Their options were instantly limited. Busing from Oxford to Norman is a brutal eight-hour trip, which was a non-starter for their originally scheduled 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff. Even when the FAA finally lifted the stoppage late Friday night, Ole Miss understandably didn’t want to travel that late and then turn around and play Saturday afternoon. The whole situation forced the SEC’s hand.

Sooner Nation Blasts The SEC Over Reschedule

The league stepped in and rescheduled the game for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. You’d think that would be the end of it, but nope. The decision did NOT sit well with Oklahoma, and their athletic director Roger Denny wasted no time letting everyone know exactly how he felt. Early Saturday, Denny dropped a statement that pulled no punches, saying, “Put simply, this decision isn’t fair to our athletes, our institution or to Sooner Nation. But we’ve been given no other choice. We are obligated to play the game when directed, but we remain steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening.” That’s not just displeasure, that’s a full-on public rebuke of the conference, and you have to wonder what the fallout will be from that kind of statement.

Despite the Sooners’ objections, the game is set. It kicks off right in the middle of the NFL’s afternoon slate, which means it will be battling for eyeballs. But for Ole Miss, this is a must-win, no matter when or where it’s played. If the Rebels, who already have three losses, want any prayer of sneaking into the College Football Playoff, they have to run the table. That means overcoming this last-minute travel nightmare and their own beat-up running back room to secure a victory against Oklahoma. You can catch No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma on Sunday, November 15, at 1 p.m. ET from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Tune into SEC Network or stream it on Fubo to see how this dramatic clash unfolds.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.