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Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly just dropped a bombshell prediction: the New York Mets could be trading for Oakland Athletics All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers this offseason. This isn’t just some casual rumor, either. Kelly is talking about a “very nice” move that could shake things up big time, especially if the A’s can’t lock Langeliers down with an extension before the 2028 season. Our own Cal Raleigh, the Big Dumper himself, gets a nod in this conversation, sitting right there with Langeliers as one of the game’s top-hitting catchers.

The Langeliers Buzz: A Bat Built for Impact

So, what makes Langeliers such a hot commodity? The guy’s a slugger, plain and simple. He’s crushed 22 or more dingers in each of the last four seasons, racking up a sweet 10.6 bWAR during that run. When you think about catchers who can actually *hit*, Langeliers is in that elite conversation, right alongside our man Cal Raleigh and Hunter Goodman. Mets general manager David Stearns, who’s apparently trying to save his job in 2027, is reportedly eyeing Langeliers hard. Acquiring him with two guaranteed seasons would be a savvy play, especially after seeing William Contreras prove just how valuable a tremendous hitting catcher can be. Langeliers, who will be 29 soon, definitely fits that mold.

The Proposed Return: Young Power for the A’s

If the Mets are making this kind of move, who are they giving up? Kelly’s proposal has the Mets sending their own young backstop, Francisco Alvarez, to the A’s in return. Now, Alvarez, like Langeliers, doesn’t get rave reviews for his defense behind the dish. But his bat? Oh man, that’s another story. Alvarez has flashed immense offensive upside, blasting 63 home runs since the start of the 2023 season. Plus, he’s only 24 years old and won’t hit free agency until after the 2029 season, which is a year later than Langeliers. The Mets might even have to sweeten the deal with one prospect to seal it, but given Langeliers’ proven offensive track record and relative youth, it sounds like a price they’d be willing to pay.

This potential trade is one of those predictions that could really shift gears for both clubs. For the Mets, it’s a clear shot at bringing in a proven power bat and All-Star talent behind the plate. For the A’s, they’d be getting a younger catcher with huge offensive upside and more team control as they look ahead. Keep an eye on this one, folks. The offseason is just getting started, and deals like this could set the tone for next season.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.