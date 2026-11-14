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The college football regular season is winding down, but the NFL Draft talk is already heating up. PFF’s Dalton Wasserman just dropped a post-trade deadline mock draft, and he has the Pittsburgh Steelers snagging Miami quarterback Darian Mensah in the first round. Yeah, you read that right.

Mensah’s Numbers Are Absolutely Wild

Let’s be real, Mensah’s stats are insane. He is college football’s most efficient quarterback this season, leading the entire FBS with a ridiculous 76.8% completion rate. We’re talking 28 touchdown passes to just two interceptions! That kind of efficiency screams NFL-ready. Wasserman points out that this level of play should grab any NFL franchise’s attention. But, and it’s a big but, there are still questions hanging around about his physical tools. Plus, everyone is wondering if he can keep that insane level of play going without his star wide receiver, Malachi Toney, who’s currently sidelined with an injury. It’s a risk, but those numbers are just undeniable.

What This Means For the Steelers QB Room

Here’s where it gets interesting, especially for Steelers fans. Pittsburgh just drafted Drew Allar out of Penn State in the third round this past April. And they’ve also got 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard. Both of those guys are on the 53-man roster right now. So, if the Steelers *do* decide to pull the trigger on Mensah, or any other quarterback in the first round for that matter, it would almost certainly spell the end of the road for either Allar, Howard, or both of them. It’s a pretty wild thought to take a first-round QB after investing in two young guys so recently.

This quarterback situation is gonna be wild to watch unfold as we get deeper into draft season. Keep an eye on those mock drafts, because if Mensah keeps putting up those insane numbers, Pittsburgh’s QB room is about to get a whole lot more interesting.

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Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.