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Lou Piniella is officially on the upcoming Eras Committee ballot for the Hall of Fame. This is massive, Seattle, and Isabelle Minasian just made a powerful, compelling case for his induction this year.

Sweet Lou’s Hall Call Is Coming!

Can you believe it? Sweet Lou, the man, the legend, is back on the radar for the Hall of Fame. For us Mariners fans, this isn’t just news, it’s a call to arms to remember everything he brought to the Emerald City. Piniella’s impact on our club is undeniable, and to see his name up for consideration again, with Minasian pushing his case, it just feels right. This is one of those moments where you can almost feel the spirit of those unforgettable seasons he led. What a time to be alive!

M’s Offseason Grind Kicks Off Early

While we’re buzzing about Sweet Lou, the current Mariners brass isn’t resting either. Adam Jude at The Seattle Times dropped some intel, highlighting potential infield options the M’s are already eyeing. They are definitely seeking upgrades this winter, and honestly, that’s exactly what we want to hear. The offseason just started, but our front office is clearly wasting no time trying to bolster the roster.

Around the League: Big Moves & Bigger Headlines

Away from our beloved M’s, there’s been some serious action. Jake Bauers, after what’s being called his breakout season, just cashed in big time. He inked a massive four-year, $58M deal with the Red Sox. That’s a huge payday, and good for him. Meanwhile, Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the A’s new Las Vegas ballpark is still on track to open in 2028. Not all news has been positive, though, with Dodgers executive Farhan Zaidi speaking out against Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander’s comments regarding the Muslim community. And in a sobering read, Nick Berardini at The New Yorker detailed the harrowing tale of how Jontay Porter lost his NBA dreams to a gambling addiction.

The offseason is officially underway, and between Lou’s Hall of Fame consideration and our Mariners already on the hunt for roster upgrades, there’s plenty to keep us glued to the news. What’s the next big move for our beloved nine?

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Lookout Landing.