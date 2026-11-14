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Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker will miss the Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons, sidelined by a tight groin that suddenly appeared Friday morning. This is a huge hit for the Chiefs, especially since it’s the first time Walker has been sidelined all season.

A Sudden Setback for the Star RB

The news broke on Friday when head coach Andy Reid confirmed at the podium that Walker woke up with a “tight groin.” He was held out of practice, the first time all week, and the team officially downgraded him from questionable to out on Saturday morning. It’s clear the Chiefs are playing it safe, and who can blame them? Reid himself said, “We’re kind of feeling it out just to see where we’re at with that thing. We’re not going to put him at risk or any of that. That’s how we roll. If he can go, he can go. If he can’t, he can’t. That would be one of those.” You have to respect that cautious approach, even if it leaves the backfield scrambling.

Rookie Steps Up, Travel Woes Elsewhere

With Walker out, rookie running back Emmett Johnson is stepping right into the fire, set for his first career start against the Falcons. Reid has confidence, stating, “If Emmett has to do it, then we all have confidence. He’s going to play anyway, so whether Ken’s there or not there, he’s going to play. So, everybody has confidence in him.” Johnson is projected to take the lion’s share of the workload, especially since fellow rookie Jaydn Ott is also on the injury report, listed as questionable with a hamstring issue. Talk about a trial by fire for the rookies!

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Chris Jones is also dealing with some travel drama. He won’t travel with the team due to personal reasons but will make his own way to Atlanta, arriving on his own. This comes after the FAA grounded all U.S. flights Friday afternoon, though air travel has since resumed. Jones has no game designation, but it’s another wrinkle for the Chiefs as they head into Sunday.

The Chiefs will have their work cut out for them against the Falcons in Week 10, relying on their young backfield to step up big time. All eyes will be on Emmett Johnson to see if he can handle the pressure of his first NFL start.

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Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.