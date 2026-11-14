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Tony Pollard is still a Tennessee Titan, even though the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos were both reportedly hot on his trail before the NFL trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport spilled the tea on Saturday, revealing that neither Super Bowl contender would meet Tennessee’s asking price for the running back: a third-round pick. Seriously, a third-rounder.

The Ground Game Struggle Is Real for Contenders

You’d think for teams with Super Bowl dreams, solving a glaring weakness would be a priority. But apparently, a third-round pick was too rich. The Packers and Broncos are in contention for the big game, sure, but their offenses are an absolute mess when it comes to running the ball. Denver sits at No. 24 in the league with just 823 rushing yards on the season. That’s rough. But Green Bay? Woof. They’re dead last among all teams, scraping by with a measly 614 rushing yards. You read that right: *dead last*. How do you expect to make a serious push when your ground attack is that anemic?

Pollard’s Production Was Worth the Price

It’s not like Pollard is some unproven commodity. Through just eight games this season, the man has been a workhorse, churning out 595 rushing yards on 133 carries and finding the end zone six times. That’s solid production. That’s exactly the kind of boost a struggling run game needs, especially for teams eyeing a deep postseason run. To balk at a third-round pick for that kind of immediate impact, for a player who could push you over the top, it just makes you scratch your head.

The trade deadline has come and gone, and the Titans held firm on their asking price. Now, the Packers and Broncos are stuck. Green Bay is still dead last, and Denver is barely better, meaning both teams will have to figure out how to ignite their ground game with the players they’ve got. You have to wonder how much they’ll regret not pulling the trigger on Pollard if their Super Bowl hopes fizzle out because they couldn’t run the ball. This story ain’t over. We’ll be watching to see if these contenders can find another gear without that game-changing back.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.