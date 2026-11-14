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Weymouth FC officially has the land around its stadium back in the club’s name after a wild 18-year saga. This isn’t just some administrative handshake, this is a massive win that the club chairman, Ralph Ricardo, announced on Saturday, November 14, 2026, marking a truly proud day for everyone who bleeds for the Terras.

The Long Road Home: From Housing Nightmares to Club Control

Ricardo didn’t mince words, he knows many supporters just assumed the club owned the surrounding land already. But nope, for nearly two decades, that wasn’t the case. This whole thing kicked off with big plans for housing developments, with property firm Wessex Delivery LLP, later Weymouth Community Sports LLP, holding a 15-year option from 2008 to snap up the site. Luckily for the Terras, planning authorities shot down those housing proposals, and they even kiboshed a wild idea to move the club altogether to a former landfill site at Lodmoor. Imagine that! The club stuck to its roots, and now, after all that, they own both the Bob Lucas Stadium *and* the land around it. Ricardo said it best himself, “Today is a proud day for everyone who cares about the Terras. Many supporters will have assumed the club owned the surrounding land as well as the stadium. I’m proud to say the club now owns both.”

A New Pitch, A New Era: Community, Income, and Securing the Terras

So, what’s next now that the land is finally secured? Ricardo’s vision is crystal clear: a full-size artificial pitch right next to the existing stadium. This isn’t just for the men’s first team, who share the Bob Lucas Stadium with the women’s team and Bournemouth Women. Ricardo wants to see all of them play there more often, and for the youth teams to make it their home too. But it gets better. This new 3G pitch is all about connecting the club to the broader community, with local schools, teams, and community groups all getting a chance to use it. More people at the ground throughout the week means more income, and that income goes straight back into reinvesting in the club, helping secure its future for real. It’s smart, it’s vital, and it’s exactly what the Terras needed.

This isn’t just about a patch of grass; it’s about stability, community, and growth for Weymouth FC. With the land finally secured and plans for a new artificial pitch already on the table, the future for the Terras, their teams, and the entire community looks brighter than it has in nearly two decades. Get ready, Weymouth, things are about to get busy at the Bob Lucas Stadium!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.