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The Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos were both circling Titans running back Tony Pollard just before the NFL trade deadline, making it clear they weren’t exactly thrilled with their current backfield situations. While the deal never went through, the fact these two teams were sniffing around says a whole lot about their internal depth charts.

Tennessee Played Hardball, And Green Bay and Denver Had No Answers

Teams were calling about Tony Pollard for a solid week before the trade deadline hit, but the Tennessee Titans were playing hard to get, not even picking up the phone at first. Eventually, they started talking, but guess what? Nobody coughed up the price. The Titans weren’t moving Pollard for anything less than a third-round pick. Both the Packers and the Broncos reportedly “checked in” on the star running back, but the asking price was just too steep. It’s wild to think what a third-round selection means to these teams, especially when they clearly needed a boost in their run game.

What Their Tony Pollard Chase Says About Green Bay and Denver’s Backfields

This whole saga isn’t just about Tony Pollard, it’s a huge neon sign flashing over the running back rooms in Green Bay and Denver. Both these teams had also been linked to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who the Colts almost traded before taking the best offer they could get. The fact that the Packers and Broncos were actively exploring *two* different tailbacks speaks volumes. It’s a massive vote of no confidence in their current depth. For the Packers, specifically, it screams that Josh Jacobs’ status could be tenuous. Imagine being one of those guys, knowing your front office was desperately trying to replace you just weeks ago. You gotta be feeling the heat.

Tony Pollard: The Man They Wanted

So, who is this Tony Pollard that two teams were so desperate to land? The guy’s been a beast. Drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round back in 2019, he started his career as Ezekiel Elliott’s backup and understudy. But by 2022, he had his breakout season, rushing for 1,007 yards and making it to the Pro Bowl, all while Elliott was still the starter (who, by the way, only gained 876 yards that season). Pollard became the full-time starter in 2023 on a franchise tag, and then signed with the Titans in 2024. He’s stacked up four straight 1,000-yard seasons, so it’s no wonder teams were calling. He’s the real deal, a consistent ground-gainer.

Even though Tony Pollard isn’t headed to Green Bay or Denver, the message is loud and clear for their current running back rooms. Their teams were actively looking for a shake-up at the trade deadline. Watch how those backfields perform for the rest of the season. If they don’t step up, you can bet these kinds of rumors will resurface in a big way this offseason.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.