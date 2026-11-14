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Get this: the Panthers’ critical NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints will have *zero* replay official on premises at Caesars Superdome thanks to Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop. This isn’t just a minor shuffle, folks. The Federal Aviation Administration’s ground stop on Friday has completely thrown a wrench into Week 10 officiating, forcing the NFL to reassign officials to games within driving distance of their homes. And for Carolina and New Orleans, that means a twist nobody saw coming.

A Wild Week 10 Shake-Up

Insider Tom Pelissero dropped the bomb: due to all the impacted air travel, the league had to make some serious adjustments. For the Panthers-Saints showdown, we are going to see umpire Duane Heydt, usually a backup, stepping in to serve as referee. That’s a big deal right there, but the real head-scratcher? There will be no replay official actually *at* the game. Instead, all those crucial replay duties will get handled by the replay center way up in New York. You tell me, how is that going to play out when every call feels magnified?

Last Week’s Ghost Still Haunts

Now, why is this particular twist so eyebrow-raising, you ask? Because it follows *right after* last week’s absolutely bonkers replay sequence in the Panthers’ 26-21 loss to the Denver Broncos. Remember that mess? Third quarter, Denver head coach Sean Payton throws a red flag, super late, on a Carolina incompletion in the end zone. The refs somehow overturned it into a game-changing interception for the Broncos. But here’s the kicker: officials only even *acknowledged* the red flag after the *next play*, a 0-yard rush by running back Chuba Hubbard, had already been snapped and whistled dead. Seriously, what was going on there?

And it gets deeper. Everyone was asking if Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble was straight-up interfered with on that attempted touchdown catch. If he was, the whole red flag timing, late or not, would have been a non-issue. The NFL’s vice president of instant replay, Mark Butterworth, later said officials went back to the tape and determined Payton’s challenge *did* come in time. But Panthers head coach Dave Canales? On Monday, he told reporters he had not even seen the replay Butterworth was talking about. And by Wednesday, he was done with it, straight-up declining to comment, saying he was “putting Week 9, and the call, behind him.” But with no replay official on site for this NFC South clash, you just know that Week 9 call is gonna be lurking in the back of everyone’s minds. This Week 10 game just got a whole lot more unpredictable.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.