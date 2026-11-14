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Former Arsenal youth winger Seb Ferdinand just completed a permanent move to Billericay Town, making a decisive step in his post-Gunners career. It has been a grind for Ferdinand since his contract with Arsenal wrapped up in June, and this signing signals a clear path forward after months of searching.

From Hale End to National League South

Ferdinand’s journey since leaving what he called his “second home” at Hale End and London Colney has been a test. He openly admitted his exit from Arsenal took him “a while to process,” leaving him with “lifelong bonds and memories.” After 46 appearances for Arsenal’s u19 and u21 sides, the ultimate goal was always that senior progression, and stepping back from a big club is never easy. His search for a new club initially led him to National League side Hornchurch FC, where he even got an appearance in a National League Cup game against West Ham United u21s earlier this month. But now, it is Billericay Town FC, a National League South team, that has secured his commitment on a permanent basis.

A New Chapter, And A Familiar Face

This move sees Ferdinand link up with a familiar face: Khari Ranson. Ranson, another Arsenal academy product, recently joined Billericay himself on a month-long loan and has already hit the ground running, keeping a clean sheet in a massive 7-0 Essex Senior Cup win against Little Oakley FC on his debut. It’s a tough road to rebuild a career after being released by a powerhouse like Arsenal, often requiring players to drop down the divisions first. But the story of soccer is full of players who did just that, working their way back up. Ferdinand is clearly embracing that pathway now, ready to prove himself and climb back. We are all rooting for him as he writes this next chapter.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.