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Wales finally did it. They absolutely stunningly beat New Zealand 35-28, ending a 73-year drought against the legendary All Blacks and snapping a brutal 34-match losing streak. This wasn’t just a win, it was a moment generations of Welsh rugby fans had only dreamed of, sparking astonishing scenes in Cardiff.

The Game Where History Was Made

The scoreline, Wales 35, New Zealand 28, tells only part of the story of this Nations Championship thriller at Principality Stadium. Steve Tandy’s unfancied side came out swinging, grabbing early leads of 14-0 and 21-7. Tries from inspirational scrum-half Tomos Williams and captain Dewi Lake inside the first six minutes set the tone, with prop Archie Griffin adding another first-half score. Costelow tacked on five crucial conversions. But New Zealand, as they always do, clawed their way back, with Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi, and Fehi Fineanganofo scoring tries, and Mo’unga converting four, to level the score at 21-21 by halftime.

The second half opened with Wales centre Eddie James and wing Louis Rees-Zammit scoring crucial tries, pushing Wales ahead 35-21. New Zealand flanker Peter Lakai pulled one back, but then came the absolute masterclass. Wales delivered a wonderful, remarkable defensive display in the final quarter, holding up the All Blacks *three times* over the line to stop them scoring. Flankers James Botham and Jac Morgan, along with lock Dafydd Jenkins, led the charge, inspiring wild celebrations as the final buzzer sounded.

Generations Waited For This Moment

Think about this: Wales had only won three games against New Zealand before this one, way back in 1905, 1935, and 1953. For more than seven decades, they waited. The last time this happened, the New Zealand dollar didn’t even exist, Cardiff wasn’t even the capital city of Wales, and a try was worth only three points!

Sections of the New Zealand media had been straight up belittling Welsh rugby before this game, with some bookmakers even offering astronomical 20-1 odds for a Wales victory. Legends like Sir Gareth Edwards, Alun Wyn Jones, Shane Williams, JPR Williams, Barry John, and Phil Bennett, titans of the sport, never once tasted success against New Zealand in a Welsh jersey. But now, Steve Tandy’s class of 2026, they’ve written their own chapter, a glorious one, in Welsh rugby’s history. The 55,152 fans at Principality Stadium, the lowest crowd in 14 matches between these two sides there, are the ones who will forever say, “I was there.” This victory is a world apart from their 28-21 win against Japan last weekend, and it’s exactly what Welsh rugby, which has been in the doldrums for too long, needed to galvanize the nation.

Building The Historic Squad

For this momentous match, Wales made four changes from the side that beat Japan. Taine Basham made his first Test start in four years, stepping in for the injured Aaron Wainwright at number eight. Gabriel Hamer-Webb got the nod over Josh Adams, who had scored two tries against Japan. Adam Beard replaced Ben Carter at lock, and James Botham came in for Alex Mann.

New Zealand, on the other hand, made eight starting changes from their 43-21 win against Scotland, with Beauden Barrett taking the Test captaincy for the first time in his 149th international. The All Blacks’ haka was its usual piece of theatre, but Wales responded quickest. Prop Nicky Smith secured an early turnover, and an excellent long pass from Tomos Williams, a player New Zealand coach Dave Rennie had highlighted, released Rees-Zammit, who then chipped ahead. Despite this earth-shattering defeat, New Zealand still leapfrogged the Springboks to top the southern section of the Nations Championship with one weekend of regular matches remaining. But for Wales, this win isn’t just about standings; it’s about breaking a curse and believing again.

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Originally reported by BBC Sport.