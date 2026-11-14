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Boise State University fans saw the sky put on an absolute clinic this past Saturday when ESPN’s College GameDay landed on campus. The massive crowd was treated to an exhilarating flyover, a moment fans won’t forget anytime soon.

F-15E Strike Eagles Brought the Noise

Talk about making an entrance! Two F-15E Strike Eagle fighter planes, blasting in from the Mountain Home Air Force Base near Boise, Idaho, absolutely tore through the air right over the screaming fans. This wasn’t just any GameDay, either. It was the first time the iconic college football show visited Boise State since way back in 2010. What a way to mark that return.

Massive Clash with Huge Stakes

All this energy was pumping up for a massive clash, too, with No. 24 Boise State taking on Oregon State. Seriously, this game wasn’t just for bragging rights. It carried significant implications for the Pac-12 title race and, yeah, you guessed it, the College Football Playoff. The stakes were sky-high, fitting for a day that started with planes.

That kind of spectacle, that kind of energy, you just don’t see it every week. With the Pac-12 title and playoff dreams on the line, everyone was locked in for what promised to be a truly unforgettable Saturday in Boise.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.