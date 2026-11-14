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The Denver Broncos just hit their bye week sitting on a 7-2 record, a start that would have made most folks absolutely ecstatic before the season even kicked off, especially after they powered through what everyone called an early season gauntlet. Now, things are about to get “easy,” relatively speaking, for the rest of their schedule. That schedule is mostly stacked against non-playoff teams, but don’t sleep on three absolutely critical matchups against legit playoff contenders in their final eight games.

The “Easy” Stretch and Bo Nix’s Opportunity

Let’s be real, no game in the NFL is truly “easy,” but Denver’s path forward looks a whole lot smoother than what they’ve already conquered. They’re slated to face five non-playoff teams, and if they handle business there, that’s five more wins locked in. We’re talking about beating the Las Vegas Raiders twice, handling the Miami Dolphins, taking down the New York Jets, and finishing strong against the Los Angeles Chargers. If that all goes according to plan, the Broncos are staring down a 12-win season before they even touch those big-time matchups. It’s wild to think about, especially considering some of the early struggles, but they did go up against some of the best defensive teams in the league to start. Bo Nix and the offense should have a much easier time moving the ball downfield now, and that’s exactly what you want to see.

The Gauntlet That Matters: 14 Wins Is Within Reach

Here’s where it gets spicy. Beyond the “easy” wins, there are three very important games that will define this Broncos season. They’re going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday, then the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Day, and finally, a trip to face the New England Patriots. How these three shake out is the big question. My take? They could either split those games 2-1 or 1-2. Either way, we’re talking about a potential 14-win season for Denver. Can you even imagine that kind of run?

Let’s break down the official prediction for every single game:

* Week 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders [8-2]

* Week 12: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Black Friday) [9-2]

* Week 13: vs. Miami Dolphins [10-2]

* Week 14: at New York Jets [11-2]

* Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders [12-2]

* Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills (Christmas Day) [12-3]

* Week 17: at New England Patriots [13-3]

* Week 18: vs. Los Angeles Chargers [14-3]

Yeah, their insane 10-game win streak is probably getting snapped by Josh Allen and those Bills, but honestly, who cares? They’ll bounce right back. And I’m not even stressing about Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. The dude is a statue back there, and Denver’s defense is leading the entire NFL in pressure rate. That’s a recipe for disaster for any immobile QB.

The Broncos kick off their second half push against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Can they keep this momentum rolling and actually hit that incredible 14-3 final record? It’s a massive challenge, but the path is there. What do you think? Copy and paste that remaining schedule in the comments, tell us how you see these final eight games playing out!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Mile High Report.