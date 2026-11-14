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Independent medical experts are officially stepping in to examine the circumstances around Jalen Hurts’ blood clots. This isn’t just a team thing; it’s a full-on joint review with findings going to both the NFL and the NFL Players Association, according to a league executive. This whole situation is wild, and frankly, we all need some real transparency.

The League Steps In on Hurts’ Health

The NFL is clearly taking this seriously. They’ve outlined the specific steps for the review, including how they track blood clots, and it all came about after an inquiry from U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester from Delaware. You know things are serious when a U.S. Senator gets involved. Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs, and health policy, confirmed that mutually agreed-upon independent medical experts will review everything and share their conclusions and recommendations. For a player’s health, especially a quarterback, this kind of scrutiny is absolutely critical. We just want to hear Jalen himself say he’s doing okay, right?

Bye Week Moves and Future Focus

Meanwhile, the Eagles were busy during their bye week, making some roster adjustments. They’re reportedly releasing veteran offensive tackle Fred Johnson. The guy provided some much-needed depth at tackle, and occasionally guard, over the years, so that’s a tough call, but clearly, the team is looking in a different direction.

With the bye week giving them a chance to breathe, the focus for the Eagles seems to be all about developing young talent for the rest of the season and beyond. Will Makai Lemon actually develop into the WR2 they need in the second half of the season? Last week, he snagged 6 catches, which is great, but he also had a pair of costly drops. He’s gotta learn from those mistakes, especially with wins and losses getting more critical. And what about the offensive line? Can Drew Kendall or Markel Bell show enough to earn a starting spot for the 2027 season? They’re also hoping to see more from Jonathan Greenard over these final eight games after he played well last week, securing his role for next year.

The Eagles are certainly using this bye week to figure out what they truly have moving forward. Between the crucial medical review for their franchise QB and the internal development pushing for future success, there’s a lot on the table as they head into the back half of the season.

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Originally reported by Bleeding Green Nation.