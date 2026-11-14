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Mauricio Pochettino, the United States national team head coach, is reportedly set to take the reins at Manchester United on November 18, and he’s not wasting any time shaking things up. His immediate priority? Cracking down on player fitness, starting with a radical shift from previous regimes: no more days off after games. This isn’t just a tweak; it’s a direct challenge to the culture that saw Michael Carrick’s United squad languishing in the relegation zone after 10 games.

The New Sheriff In Town Is Cracking The Whip

If you thought Pochettino was coming in to play nice, think again. According to The Sun, he’s ready to “crack the whip” to seriously improve player fitness. This is a direct response to the massive backlash Carrick’s team faced for their glaring lack of intensity. Carrick, bless his heart, tried to push a possession-focused style, but it reportedly came at the expense of pressing and overall player movement. The numbers don’t lie: United is currently sitting 19th in the Premier League for total distance covered and a dismal 17th for high-speed running distance. That’s just unacceptable for a club of that stature. Pochettino isn’t coming alone either; his son, Sebastiano, who also serves as his fitness coach for the US national team, is joining him to whip these metrics into shape.

A Drastic Shift From The Past

The biggest revelation? Pochettino is ordering United players to report to their Carrington training complex for recovery sessions the day after matches. This is a complete U-turn from what was happening under Carrick, where the squad “were almost always off the day after a match.” Think about that. A professional sports team, taking the day off after a game while struggling in the relegation zone? That’s a serious problem. It highlights a fundamental difference in philosophy compared to his predecessors. While Carrick inherited Charlie Owen as the fitness coach, Pochettino is bringing his own man in Sebastiano, showing he wants his entire vision for fitness implemented from day one. It’s a stark contrast even to Ruben Amorim, who, according to Samuel Luckhurst, adjusted United’s training to be less intense closer to match day, with players feeling his approach improved their durability. Pochettino is going for a different kind of durability: one built on relentless intensity and immediate recovery.

Pochettino is stepping into a messy situation, taking over a team in the relegation zone. His immediate move to ban day-off after games and bring in his own fitness guru makes it clear he means business. He’s got to pull the Red Devils out of this tailspin, and his reign, starting November 18, promises to be anything but a walk in the park.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.