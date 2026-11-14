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Comfort about the Minnesota Vikings’ offense is finally back, with Kirk Cousins starting again after his return, and the team needed every bit of that confidence. Fans are definitely feeling a lot better about how the O is executing now that Cousins is back under center, and you can bet Kevin O’Connell is feeling it too after their latest outing.

Turner Delivers a Showstopper Against Green Bay

Talk about a momentum swing! Dallas Turner, the Vikings’ linebacker, absolutely went off on September 13, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium. He delivered a monster strip sack on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in the fourth quarter. You could feel the energy explode in the stadium when Turner made that play. That’s the kind of game-changing moment that defines a tough divisional matchup. You gotta love seeing a defensive playmaker step up when it matters most, putting the pressure right on the opposing QB.

Taking a Wild Ride with Football’s All-Time Quote Masters

Speaking of pressure, sometimes you gotta laugh to keep from crying in this game, right? It makes you think about some of the legends who just had a way with words, cutting through all the noise. Like the legendary John McKay, who had some absolute zingers when his Buccaneers were struggling back in the day. After an 0-26 start, he famously joked, “Three or four plane crashes and we’re in the playoffs,” and how about this gem: “We didn’t tackle well today, but we made up for it by not blocking.” He even mused that they “Can’t stop the pass or the run, otherwise we’re in great shape” and wanted a neutral site because they apparently “couldn’t play at home or on the road.”

McKay was sharp about the coaching philosophy too, dismissing football emotion and saying O.J. Simpson got the ball constantly because “it isn’t very heavy.” He boiled down being down 17-0 at halftime to Notre Dame with the simple math, “If you don’t score more than 17 points, you’ll lose” , and guess what, USC rallied to win that one! He even threatened to send his son, J.K. McKay, to “Peking” if he chose Stanford over USC, and joked about buying all the rope in Los Angeles to avoid being hung in effigy by hostile fans. Man, those were the days!

And then there’s Bum Phillips, another absolute legend. He nailed job security for coaches, saying they’re split into “them that’s fired and them that’s gonna be fired.” He praised Don Shula’s genius for being able to “take his’n and beat your’n and take your’n and beat his’n.” Bum truly understood team struggles, noting, “The harder we played, the behinder we got,” and promised after knocking on the Super Bowl door, “Next year we’re going to kick the son of a bitch in!” He was a master of self-deprecation, didn’t mind being called Bum without a “you” in front of it, and joked his wife joined road trips because “she’s too ugly to kiss goodbye.” And who could forget his take on the Astrodome: “Mama always said that if it can’t rain on you, you’re indoors,” when explaining why he didn’t wear his cowboy hat inside. Those guys just got it.

What’s Next: A Curious Report Emerges

Okay, back to the present. On a more current note, there’s a report floating around that the new Vikings regime is apparently “down on Caleb Banks.” It’s definitely something interesting and curious, at best, to hear that kind of chatter this early in the season. You have to wonder what that means for him going forward.

The Vikings are definitely keeping things interesting this season, with big plays on the field and some intriguing whispers off it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.