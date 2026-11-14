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Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III won’t be hitting the field for Week 10. This is a tough blow for the Chiefs, as Walker was a late addition to the injury report on Friday. The team is officially holding him out of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury.

Chiefs Playing It Smart With Walker’s Groin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the news, reporting that the Chiefs want to give Walker a full week to recover instead of pushing him to play through the injury. And honestly, you can’t blame them. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport backed this up, calling the injury “minor” and stressing that the Chiefs are just exercising caution. It’s frustrating for fans to see a key player sidelined, but it’s smarter long-term to prevent a minor issue from becoming a major one. We need our guys healthy for the long haul.

Emmett Johnson’s Moment Has Arrived

With Walker out, all eyes turn to Emmett Johnson. This dude is set to make his first career start for the Chiefs, and if you’re into fantasy football, you need to be scrambling to add him to your roster right now. He’s only owned in 33 percent of leagues, according to FantasyPros, which is frankly insane given his recent flash. Two weeks ago, in their 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos, Johnson was electric. He torched them for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown on just five receptions, adding a 15-yard carry on a mere 13 offensive snaps. Think about that: 143 total yards and a score in just 13 snaps! That’s efficiency, baby.

Now, he’s facing an Atlanta defense that’s no slouch against the run, ranking third in EPA per rush. That’s a challenge, for sure. But Johnson’s ability to explode as a receiver is a massive boost to his value, no matter how tough the ground game might be. He showed he can be a huge playmaker in space, and that’s exactly what the Chiefs will need against a stout run defense.

This Sunday, every Chiefs fan will be locked in to see what Johnson can do with a full workload. Can he replicate that explosive receiving performance? Can he carve out a consistent role for himself moving forward? It’s a massive opportunity for the young back, and it’s going to be a must-watch game for sure.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.