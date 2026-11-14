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Wales delivered a hammer blow at Principality Stadium, stunning the rugby world with a 35-28 victory over the All Blacks that ended 73 years of agonizing defeat. This wasn’t just a win, folks, it was a straight-up demolition of the form book, a historic moment that snapped a brutal 34-game losing streak against New Zealand stretching all the way back to 1953.

Mission Improbable Achieved: A Red Wall and Five Tries

Steve Tandy’s team didn’t just win; they gloriously achieved mission improbable, pulling off a Cardiff classic thanks to a perfect storm of clinical attacking prowess and absolutely brave defensive resilience. Can you believe it? Wales led by 14 points not once, not twice, but three times throughout the match. And get this: for the first time in history, they scored five tries against the mighty All Blacks. But as wild as the attack was, it was the heroic defensive work that sealed the deal and denied the visitors a comeback. Imagine this: an almost 20-minute spell where Wales clung to a seven-point lead in their own half. They held the All Blacks up over the line on multiple occasions, building a “red wall” that simply could not be broken down. The 55,152 fans in attendance could scarcely believe what they were seeing. Players were in tears during the wild celebrations, taking in arguably the most famous win of their 145-year Test match history. This win, given the contrasting states of both countries heading into the clash, was perhaps the greatest rugby shock since Japan stunned South Africa at the 2015 World Cup. The All Blacks came in as heavy favorites, but Wales absolutely stunned the world.

A Stunning Start and a Backfiring Strategy

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie made eight changes from the squad that swept past Scotland in their previous Nations Championship game, and that approach spectacularly backfired. Wales got off to a stunning start, going ahead after just 80 seconds when Louis Rees-Zammit, on his first touch of the ball, kicked over New Zealand’s defense. Tomos Williams won the race to touch down, and Sam Costelow converted for an immediate 7-0 lead. Four minutes later, Wales was in dreamland territory. Dewi Lake crashed over from close range, and Costelow’s conversion doubled their against-all-odds early advantage to 14-0. The All Blacks were clearly rocked. An All Blacks response was inevitable, though, and it came in the 10th minute as Cortez Ratima sprinted over after a quality lineout, with Richie Mo’unga booting a conversion to cut the deficit in half. Wales, however, continued to have their moments in attack, with Rees-Zammit proving a consistent threat. Their raw forward power generated a third try after 24 minutes as Archie Griffin went over following a lineout, and Costelow’s conversion restored that 14-point gap. New Zealand struggled for fluency, yet they kept themselves in touch courtesy of a Wallace Sititi try, converted by Mo’unga nine minutes before half-time. Wales desperately tried to hold on, but the All Blacks hauled themselves level through Fehi Fineanganofo’s well-worked try, converted by Mo’unga, to end a scintillating first period tied at 21-21. It was the first time since 2016 that Wales had not trailed their illustrious opponents halfway through the game.

This wasn’t just a victory; it was Wales laying down an early marker that they are a force to be reckoned with. The rugby world has been put on notice.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.