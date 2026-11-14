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Florida State pulled off a gritty 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium, and in the stands, a very familiar face was absolutely buzzing: legendary cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He wasn’t just watching the action go down, he was interacting with coaches and players before the game, then got “fired up” by the Noles’ performance. Ramsey took to social media to celebrate, making it clear where his loyalties lie, even while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the very team whose city’s college team just fell to his alma mater.

A Full-Circle Moment for a Noles Legend

Ramsey’s reaction wasn’t just about FSU grabbing a “crucial win.” It was deeply personal. He never actually played for FSU’s interim head coach Rick Stockstill, but their connection goes way back. Ramsey attended Stockstill’s football camps at Middle Tennessee State when he was a kid. This history made the victory even more special for him, as he shared on social media. His quote summed it all up perfectly:

“From being a little kid going to all of Coach Stock football camps at MTSU to seeing my brother sign with him out of HS to now being able to see him lead our Noles to back to back wins is full circle! … & witnessing it at the stadium I got my first college win & INT in and currently play in is cool, idc what nobody say. i was a big kid tonight rooting for these Noles! lol ”

Yeah, he even dropped the detail about Acrisure Stadium being the place he got his first college win and interception. Talk about layers!

From Tallahassee to the NFL’s Elite

Ramsey is no stranger to big moments. He’s one of the best to ever wear the Garnet and Gold, racking up two All-American selections in his three seasons at Tallahassee. Remember that 2013 National Championship? He was a freshman on that squad. The Jacksonville Jaguars snatched him up as the 5th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he’s been dominating the league ever since.

He quickly became one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, playing for the Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, and now the Pittsburgh Steelers. Across 169 games, the guy has piled up 670 tackles, broken up 118 passes, and snagged 25 interceptions. So when a player of his caliber gets this emotionally invested in a college game, especially against a team from his current NFL city, you know it means something. That kind of deep loyalty to his Noles? You just don’t see it every day.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.