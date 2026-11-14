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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson just agreed to a two-year contract extension this past Friday, November 13, and the guaranteed money tells you everything you need to know about what the team thinks of him.

The Big Numbers For Henderson’s New Deal

This isn’t some minor tweak. The deal could be worth a cool $20 million over the two years, which is serious cash for a defensive back. But the real kicker? A massive $11 million of that is guaranteed. That’s a huge commitment from the Falcons, showing they’re all in on Henderson being a cornerstone for their defense. We got the word from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, so you know it’s legit.

What This Means For Atlanta

For Atlanta, this extension means they’re locking down a key player for at least the next couple of seasons. It’s a clear move to solidify their secondary and keep building that core. When a team puts $11 million in guaranteed cash on the table for two years, they’re not messing around. They expect Henderson to deliver, and this kind of investment usually comes with high expectations for on-field performance. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out for them over the rest of the regular season and into next year.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.