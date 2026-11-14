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Earnest Green III, Georgia’s stalwart offensive tackle, is healthy, back on the left side, and just earned Outland Trophy Player of the Week honors for his game against Ole Miss. This redshirt senior is making waves, and teams like the Denver Broncos, who need some serious help on their offensive line, should be all over it.

A Gritty Journey to the Blindside

Green III has had a wild college ride, but it’s one that screams NFL readiness. He kicked off his career strong in 2023, starting all fourteen games at left tackle and keeping future top pick Carson Beck upright. That’s elite company right out the gate. Then 2024 hit, and a nagging shoulder issue limited him to nine starts at left tackle. Last season, 2025, he flipped to right tackle with Monroe Freeling handling the blindside, but back issues kept him at nine starts again. Yet, even with those setbacks, the guy didn’t give up a single sack in over 800 offensive snaps that year! Think about that for a second. Now, in 2026, he’s fully healthy and back where he started, anchoring the left side of Georgia’s line.

This isn’t some fresh face, folks. Green III is set to close out his collegiate career with over 40 starts and more than 3,000 snaps, having played both tackle spots and worked with three different line coaches. That kind of experience and SEC pedigree? NFL general managers eat that up. At 6’4″, 320 pounds, he brings the size, but it’s his technique that pops. He gets great depth in his pass sets, can anchor against those monster power rushers, and even gets upfield to take on blockers at the second level. That’s a complete game right there.

Day 2 Talent for Denver’s Trenches

What does all this mean for the next level? Well, after snagging the Outland Trophy Player of the Week nod, and only giving up four quarterback pressures all season, his stock is climbing. Yeah, some folks might whisper about him moving inside to guard, but this guy shows he can absolutely stick at tackle. The Denver Broncos, who desperately need tough, battle-tested players in their trenches next April, could find a steal here. If his medicals are clean, Earnest Green III has got a legitimate shot at being a Day 2 selection.

You wanna see this talent yourself? Make sure you catch him in action this afternoon. The top-ranked Bulldogs are hosting Mizzou, and it’s all going down on ABC. Don’t miss it.

This isn’t just a college game; it’s an audition. Every snap, every block, every drive this afternoon against Mizzou is crucial for Green III’s draft stock, and for teams like Denver who are scouting their future. He’s the real deal, and he’s playing for his NFL future.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Mile High Report.