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Dawn Staley isn’t just coaching against JuJu Watkins on Sunday; she’s out here cheering for her, straight-up declaring that the USC superstar is someone “our game needs” after Watkins’ jaw-dropping return from a torn ACL. This isn’t just regular season hoops; we’re talking about two AP Top 3 teams going head-to-head in what’s already being called “The Real SC” battle, and Staley’s praise for an opposing player? That’s the kind of fireworks you rarely see.

Staley’s Unbelievable Praise and Watkins’ Electric Return

Seriously, how often do you hear a coach, especially one as dominant as Staley, openly root for an opponent? “I want JuJu to come back and have a great year,” Staley told CBS Sports ahead of the season. “I think our game needs her. Our game missed her the past college season. So, looking forward for her to just keep bringing eyeballs to our game and keep doing JuJu type things.” That’s not just respect, that’s a whole vibe. Watkins missed a staggering 588 days after tearing her ACL during the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but you wouldn’t know it watching her play now. Through her first three games, she’s dropping a ridiculous 24.3 points, pulling down 8.3 rebounds, dishing out 4.7 assists, swiping 3.7 steals, and even swatting away 1 block per contest. Those aren’t “comeback” numbers, those are “MVP” numbers!

Staley even dropped some wisdom for Watkins, acknowledging the mental grind of sitting out. She advised JuJu to focus on strengthening her “mentals,” visualizing herself back on the court, doing the things that created all that buzz around her name. “Ju is strong. Ju is mentally tough. She is somebody that little girls should look up to, and little boys should look up to,” Staley added. That’s some serious high praise for the player who already holds the Division I freshman scoring record and snagged the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year award.

The Showdown Is Here, And Everyone Is Watching

Sunday’s clash isn’t just a big game, it’s *the* game of the early regular season. With two AP Top 3 squads facing off, there’s star power everywhere, but all eyes are on Watkins. Why? She’s the projected No. 1 pick of the 2027 WNBA Draft, and this matchup is happening on the same day as the WNBA Draft Lottery. You know every single scout will be glued to their screens. This will be the first time in her career Watkins faces Staley’s team, and she circled November 15 on her calendar for a reason. This isn’t just a game; it’s a statement.

It’s also Watkins’ first time facing a ranked opponent since her return from injury, and it just so happens to be against the No. 1 team in the nation. Her strategy? Keep it simple, focus on the details. “I think whenever you are playing a super tough team, it comes down to the small things,” Watkins said earlier this week, pointing to “O boards, 50/50 balls, small things like that.” She wants USC leading in those categories. Good luck to her because South Carolina is a defensive juggernaut, limiting opponents to just 58.7 points per game early in their 2026-27 campaign, even holding then-No. 12 North Carolina in check. This Sunday, we’re about to see how Watkins’ three-level scoring game handles the ultimate test. Get ready!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.