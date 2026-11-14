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New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr.’s five-game absence is reportedly set to end this Sunday. It’s big news for the Saints faithful who’ve been waiting for their guy to get back on the field.

Back in Action for a Rivalry Showdown

Etienne Jr. has been out of commission since Week 3, nursing a hamstring injury he picked up during a tough loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s a serious chunk of the season without a key playmaker. But now, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer, the Saints are planning to activate him from injured reserve. That means he’s good to go.

This isn’t just any return, either. He’s reportedly in line to play this Sunday afternoon against the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers. Talk about jumping right back into the fire! You know a division game brings extra intensity, and having Etienne Jr. back for it could be a massive momentum swing for New Orleans.

So, get ready for Sunday. Etienne Jr. is back after a five-game stint on the sidelines, and he’s heading straight into a division clash. The Saints will be looking to make an immediate impact against the Carolina Panthers, and you can bet it’s going to be a battle.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.