Kansas City Chiefs logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Kansas City just got a gut punch for Week 10, with their star running back Kenneth Walker III officially ruled out for Sunday’s game. This isn’t just a minor ding either, Walker has been an absolute beast, currently sitting second in the entire NFL with 872 rushing yards this season.

Walker’s Woes for Kansas City

The news hit hard on Friday when Walker tweaked his groin, keeping him off the practice field. Chiefs coach Andy Reid was upfront about it, saying they weren’t going to risk anything. “We’re feeling it out just to see. We’re not going to put him at risk,” Reid stated Friday. “If he can go, he’ll go. If he can’t, he can’t.” Well, he can’t go, and now the Chiefs are without a massive piece of their offense as they roll into the second half of the 2026 season. You gotta wonder how that changes their game plan, right? Losing that kind of production is never easy.

Cowboys’ Cornerback Drama

Over in Dallas, the Cowboys are dealing with their own drama surrounding cornerback Joey Porter Jr. He’s battling an ankle injury that kept him out last week against the Colts and has him listed as questionable for their Week 10 matchup against the 49ers. What’s wild is the chatter online about his absence being connected to his contract situation, but Porter Jr. shut that down fast. He made it clear his foot, heel, and ankle are all “jacked up.” He told reporters, “That has no, I don’t even know where that narrative comes from. I get it, it’s the internet. I don’t really pay attention to that. I don’t really care for that. My goal is to win games and play football. That’s what I want to do. If there’s any chance I can get on the field, I’m going to get on the field and do what I do best.” He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he did get in a limited session on Friday. The decision on his Sunday status will come down to how he feels.

International Injury Report

Across the pond in Munich, where the New England Patriots are set to face the Detroit Lions, both teams are wrestling with some significant injuries. The Patriots are looking pretty banged up. They’ve ruled out center Ben Brown (knee), cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee), and running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness). Plus, they have a whole crew of guys listed as questionable, including wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), cornerback Charles Woods (hamstring), offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (hamstring), fullback Reggie Gilliam (knee), safety Kevin Byard (chest), safety Brenden Schooler (hamstring), offensive lineman Walter Rouse (concussion protocol), and tight end Cameron Latu (back). That’s a lot of question marks for Bill Belichick to figure out!

The Lions aren’t escaping unscathed either. They’ll be without safety Kerby Joseph (knee), center Cade Mays (ankle), and cornerback D.J. Reed (hip). Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) and running back Sione Vaki (ankle) are both questionable, which could impact their offensive firepower significantly.

Week 10 is looking like a gauntlet with these injury reports hitting teams across the league. From star running backs to key defensive pieces, coaches are scrambling to adjust. As we push deeper into the second half of the 2026 season, keeping players healthy becomes the name of the game. Get ready for some wild Sunday action, because these injuries could really shake things up!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.