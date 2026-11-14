Kansas City Chiefs logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Kenneth Walker III, the Kansas City Chiefs’ electrifying running back and the NFL’s second-leading rusher this season, is officially OUT for Week 10. The news dropped Saturday after Walker tweaked his groin on Friday, forcing him to miss the final practice of the week. This is a gut punch for a Chiefs team relying on his incredible 872 rushing yards so far this year. Chiefs coach Andy Reid was clear, telling ESPN, “We’re feeling it out just to see. We’re not going to put him at risk. If he can go, he’ll go. If he can’t, he can’t.” Well, he can’t go, and that changes everything for their Week 10 matchup.

Walker III’s Sudden Halt Shakes the Chiefs

Talk about a surprise hit to the injury report! Walker III was absolutely tearing it up, carrying the rock and making defenses look silly all season. To go from practice Friday to ruled out Saturday? That’s a rapid decline that has to sting. When your second-leading rusher in the entire league is suddenly sidelined, it doesn’t just impact one game. It sends a ripple effect through your entire offensive game plan, especially this deep into the 2026 season. Teams are fighting for every inch, and losing a player of Walker’s caliber to a sudden groin issue, forcing him to not practice, is exactly the kind of unexpected blow that can derail momentum. This isn’t just a minor tweak, it’s enough to keep one of the league’s top talents off the field when it matters most.

Porter Jr. Blasts Internet Narratives as Patriots Face Injury Avalanche

Meanwhile, down in Dallas, Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is also battling an ankle injury, but he’s got to fight off a whole different kind of noise. After missing Week 9, some internet chatter suggested his absence was tied to his contract situation in the final year of his rookie deal. Porter Jr. shut that down fast on Thursday, saying his entire foot, heel, and ankle were “jacked up.” He made it clear, “That has no, I don’t even know where that narrative comes from. I get it, it’s the internet. I don’t really pay attention to that. I don’t really care for that. My goal is to win games and play football. That’s what I want to do. If there’s any chance I can get on the field, I’m going to get on the field and do what I do best.” He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, was a limited participant Friday, and is now questionable for Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Across the pond in Munich, the New England Patriots are looking like a MASH unit heading into their game against the Detroit Lions. Their final injury report is absolutely massive: C Ben Brown (knee), CB Carlton Davis III (knee), and RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) are all OUT. On the questionable list, they have major names like WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), and a whole slew of other guys including CB Charles Woods (hamstring), OL Greg Van Roten (hamstring), FB Reggie Gilliam (knee), S Kevin Byard (chest), S Brenden Schooler (hamstring), OL Walter Rouse (concussion protocol), and TE Cameron Latu (back). The Lions aren’t unscathed either, with S Kerby Joseph (knee), C Cade Mays (ankle), and CB D.J. Reed (hip) OUT, and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) and RB Sione Vaki (ankle) questionable.

As Week 10 kicks into gear with the second half of the 2026 season well underway, injuries like these will define which teams can truly make a run. From the Packers looking to spoil Kirk Cousins’ return to the Vikings, to the Steelers and Bengals battling for first place in the AFC North, every player status update matters now. You know we will be watching every single play.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.