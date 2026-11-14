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No. 17 South Carolina is projected to absolutely roll Arkansas, pulling off an 11-point victory with a final score of 31-20 in their Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET kickoff. This isn’t just another prediction; it’s a massive statement from SportsLine’s proven model, especially considering the Gamecocks’ incredible rebound after a rough patch.

South Carolina’s Unstoppable Momentum Hits Razorback Land

The model has No. 17 South Carolina not just winning, but covering the spread 57% of the time, even with their star, LaNorris Sellers, expected to play through an ankle injury. You heard that right, folks. Sellers is listed as probable and ready to go! It’s wild because earlier this year, after a brutal three-game losing streak, head coach Beamer was sitting on the hot seat. But man, have things changed! The Gamecocks have since ripped off four straight wins, and these weren’t just any wins: they include outright upsets against Tennessee and Florida. And they didn’t just win, they covered in all four of those games too. This team is *for real* right now, and they’re traveling strong after being able to move before the FAA ground stoppage hit.

Week 11 Chaos: Top Teams Face Real Tests

While the Gamecocks are surging, the rest of college football’s Week 11 schedule is looking wild. An FAA ground stoppage threw a wrench into Friday’s travel plans, delaying several teams, but almost every game is still on for Saturday, except for the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma matchup. Those two will now battle it out on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. You’ve got top-ranked Georgia, sitting at -16.5 at home against Missouri, and Alabama is a -14 favorite at Vanderbilt. But the real test, the one that could shake things up, is No. 2 Utah. They’re only a 1.5-point road favorite at No. 23 Arizona, and that game is pushed back three hours to a 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff. Other crucial games impacting the CFP picture include No. 13 Wake Forest (+1.5) at SMU, No. 8 Tennessee (-1.5) at Texas A&M, No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State (-3.5), and a historic first Big Ten showdown between No. 18 USC and No. 9 Indiana (-9.5) on CBS and Paramount+.

So, with Week 11 kicking off, keep your eyes glued to those screens. Especially for South Carolina’s game, where the stakes are massive for a team that’s proven it can overcome anything. Can they keep that incredible win streak alive and show everyone their turnaround is for real? Saturday’s 7:45 p.m. ET kickoff against Arkansas is where we find out!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.