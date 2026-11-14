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UFC 334 is finally here, hitting Madison Square Garden this Saturday night, November 14, 2026, with *two* massive title fights. We’re talking about one of the most anticipated events of the year, folks, and the main event is a heavyweight clash that could rewrite history when Ciryl Gane puts his title on the line against the surging Josh Hokit.

The Heavyweight Title: An Unstoppable Force Meets an Unconventional Champ

Get ready for some serious fireworks in the main event. We have Ciryl Gane, the reigning heavyweight champ, making his first defense. His path to the undisputed title was wild. He couldn’t quite get it done against Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou early in his career, but he was lights out in interim title bouts, snatching wins against Derrick Lewis and then Alex Pereira this summer. Gane only got elevated to full champ after Tom Aspinall vacated the belt, thanks to lingering eye injuries he suffered against Gane back in October 2025.

But then there’s Josh Hokit. Seriously, this dude has had one of the fastest rises to a championship shot in UFC history. He made his promotional debut just over a year ago, and now he’s staring down a title fight, looking to cap off an insane 5-0 run. Hokit’s got huge wins already under his belt, including a Fight of the Year contender against Curtis Blaydes and taking down Lewis at the White House. The oddsmakers have Gane favored at -230, with Hokit as the underdog at +190, but don’t count out that 5-0 momentum.

Co-Main Event Stunner and Undercard Brawls

The co-main event alone is worth the price of admission, a women’s bantamweight title bout that’s been years in the making. Kayla Harrison is looking for a capstone win to her legendary MMA career, and she’s got to go through the women’s GOAT, Amanda Nunes. These two were originally set to clash back in January, but Harrison suffered a scary neck injury that needed surgery. Now, the wait is finally over! Harrison’s resume is ridiculous, with two Olympic gold medals in judo, world titles with PFL, and now a UFC belt. But Nunes is called the GOAT for a reason, having beaten every single champion or former champion in her era. This one is going to be epic.

And that’s not all the action heading our way on Saturday. We’ve got Caio Borralho taking on Yousri Belgaouri in a middleweight clash where fireworks are absolutely expected. Borralho has exploded onto the scene with an 8-1 record since his 2022 debut, while Belgaouri has turned heads himself with three knockout wins in his first three appearances. Then “The Doctor,” Uros Medic, steps back into the Octagon against veteran Kevin Holland. Medic completely turned things around after a brutal KO loss in January 2025, racking up four straight first-round KO wins. To kick off the main card, the newest top flyweight prospect, Bilal Hasan, is back in action against Luis Gurule.

This UFC 334 card is absolutely stacked, with Madison Square Garden ready to explode. It’s an annual trip to New York that always delivers, and with two title fights and so many rising stars and legends stepping into the Octagon, this Saturday night promises to be unforgettable.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.