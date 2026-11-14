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Fernando Mendoza, the Las Vegas Raiders’ young quarterback, is set to make his first NFL start this Sunday, and he’s walking straight into the teeth of the ‘Dark Side,’ our Seattle Seahawks defense, the reigning Super Bowl champions. This isn’t just a regular debut game; it’s a baptism by fire against a defense so dominant it’s earned its fearsome nickname over the last twelve months.

Mendoza’s Impossible Task Against the Champs

You know there are going to be some serious nerves for the 22-year-old Mendoza. He’s been in the NFL before, sure, taking a few snaps in that ugly loss to the Patriots last month. But stepping in when the game’s already decided is a whole different ballgame than being under center from the opening whistle, especially when you’re facing the best. The Raiders, under Klint Kubiak, came out firing with a 3-0 start to the season, but since then, they’ve stumbled, going 1-5 in their following six games. Mendoza is being thrown into a tough situation, even with the absence of Leonard Williams from our side. He’s got a shot to make a huge statement, but history is screaming against him.

Mike Macdonald’s ‘Dark Side’ Defense Devours Debutants

Here’s the real kicker: Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks defense has been an absolute nightmare for quarterbacks making their first NFL start. ESPN’s Brady Henderson dropped a stat that shows just how wild this streak is. Mendoza will be the fifth quarterback to make his starting debut against Seattle since Macdonald took over as head coach back in 2024. And guess what? None of the previous four , Bo Nix from Denver, Caleb Williams from Chicago, Cam Ward from Tennessee, or Max Brosmer from Minnesota , came out victorious. It gets worse: only Ward even managed to throw a touchdown against the ‘Dark Side.’ The other three combined for a mind-boggling seven interceptions. Seriously, seven picks! This isn’t just a trend; it’s a pattern of utter domination.

Mendoza has the chance to shatter this wretched run, to be the first to actually beat this elite Macdonald defense on his debut. It’s a massive challenge on Sunday in Vegas, but if he pulls it off, he’d send a shockwave through the entire league and really make a statement about his future. Can this young QB be the one to finally crack the ‘Dark Side’ code, or will he just become the fifth name on Macdonald’s growing list of debutant victims? We’ll find out this Sunday, and you know we’ll be watching every single play.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.